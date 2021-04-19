HOT WAR AND MONEY WAR – WITH ALEXANDER MERCOURIS + TOM LUONGO – PART 2 OF 2
Once again I am thrilled to be with Tom Luongo and Alexander Mercouris of the Duran. We discuss many macro political issues, including the prospect of war in the Ukraine, and the war between centralised fiat currencies and decentralised cryptocurrencies. In this 2nd part we discuss the Chinese CB Digital Currency, Pirate Chain, Bitcoin, and the poor state of the banking system, and the European and German bankings system, in particular.
