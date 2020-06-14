How The Police Are Excusing The Murder Of George Floyd

Whatever one thinks about how the far left worldwide has exploited this unnecessary death, there are real issues related to it. These are the behaviour of the American police in particular, thugs in uniform or plain clothes who shoot first and ask questions as an afterthought.

Although it can happen, innocent members of the public are very rarely shot by the police in the UK, and outright thuggery is related mostly but not entirely to public order incidents.

It is notable though that in accord with what David Rose called the police infallibility principle, they never admit to getting anything wrong. Following the worldwide George Floyd protests, Jersey Police issued a statement blaming his death on something called racism rather than the thuggery of one of their American cousins. Doubtless many police forces worldwide have done the same, certainly American ones have.

Interestingly, the Jersey Police statement links to the website of Stop Hate UK, an organisation committed to left wing brainwashing, censorship, and police state tactics. Lest anyone be taken in by this flim-flam, here are a few video recommendations from YouTube. The first shows a young black man who was arrested for…resisting arrest. Video footage soon showed he was not the one in the wrong.

The second shows two motorists – a white woman then an Hispanic man – who were pulled over by traffic cops who were chancing their arm. If both parties had not activated their dash-cams, the outcomes would almost certainly have been very different. The third is a 22 minute video put out by The Real News Network last month that covers two practices that need to stop: unwarranted civil asset forfeiture and the execution of reckless no-knock warrants. Donald Trump has at last woken up to the fact that the American police often get it wrong. Now he and William Barr have a chance to do something about it.

