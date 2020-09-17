The Global Economic Collapse Will Force EVERYONE To Sell EVERYTHING.

There has never been a more questionable period. During the Financial Crisis, it was well understood the direction things were headed. Today however, there is such polarization. No information is secure. Nothing seems to make sense. Looking at the traditional indicators at face value has proven to be a big misstep for many. Instead, piecing together this complex puzzle has unveiled a mystery.
Ray Dalio Warns of Threat to Dollar as Reserve Currency – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-09-15/ray-dalio-warns-of-threat-to-dollar-as-reserve-currency
Economists warn of US ‘wasteland’ without stimulus deal | Financial Times
Economists warn of US ‘wasteland’ without stimulus deal
The US economic recovery is in danger of being weaker and more uneven if Congress and the White House fail to agree on a new round of fiscal stimulus, according to mounting warnings from Wall Street and academic economists.
Forget Pension Obligation Bonds. Two Cities Are – No Joke – Leasing Their Streets To Fund Pensions.
Forget Pension Obligation Bonds. Two Cities Are – No Joke – Leasing Their Streets To Fund Pensions.
It sounds preposterous, and the headline of a recent article here at Forbes by Marilyn Cohen is certainly eye-catching: ” The Lunacy Of Using City Streets To Collateralize New Municipal Bond Deals.” And these aren’t just any municipal bond deals – two cities in California are issuing bonds with their own city streets as collateral to pay down their unfunded pension liabilities.
Chesterfield Food Bank averaging a million meals per month during the pandemic, triples in donations | 8News
Chesterfield Food Bank averaging a million meals per month during the pandemic, triples in donations
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Cars filled two lanes for over half a mile leading up to the Chesterfield Food Bank on Friday. This kind of backup has been seen on Ironbridge Road every weekend for the past several months. Before COVID-19 spread around the world, the Chesterfield Food Bank was helping anywhere from 8,000 to 12,000 people a month.
Citigroup to Resume Job Cuts After Pausing for Pandemic – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-09-14/citigroup-to-resume-cutting-jobs-ending-pause-during-pandemic
Here’s the latest on Wells Fargo’s billions of dollars in layoffs | Charlotte Observer
$10 billion in Wells Fargo cost cuts will mostly be layoffs, take several years
Wells Fargo’s plan to cut billions of dollars in expenses will mostly consist of layoffs and potentially take as long as four years, Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry said in a Monday presentation to investors. In July, the bank said it intended to cut roughly $10 billion in annual expenses, about a fifth of its yearly $54 billion in spending.
Blackstone Said to Boost Mobile-Home Bet With $550 Million Deal – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-09-14/blackstone-said-to-boost-mobile-home-bet-with-550-million-deal?sref=RJ2RlMrh
S&P ex tech 2.jpg (1231×713)
No Title
No Description
intangible assets.jpg (1262×511)
No Title
No Description
long tech most crowded trade.jpg (991×1080)
No Title
No Description
tech bubble tail risk.jpg (713×392)
No Title
No Description
biggest tail risk sept 2020.jpg (995×994)
No Title
No Description
HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com
LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com
SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps
PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9
OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate
AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store
T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com
MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books
Sources Used in This Video:http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2020
The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.
Jobs and the economy are in a different scenario than in 2019. We have seen employers and employees changing the direction. The stock market was climbing higher. Lots of money, cash, debt, has been going into the stock market. Stocks were rising in 2020.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
What Is The Money GPS? The Money GPS is a news aggregation source. It compiles data from government documents, white papers, mainstream news articles, financial reports, supranational entity reports, financial charts, and any other relevant information. The information is collected, dots are connected, and compiled into videos which tend to be around 10 minutes in length. Subjects include anything from central banks, debt, stock market analysis, and information which is specifically ALTERNATIVE to what the majority of people believe. If you are looking for stock tips or help with building your portfolio, this channel is not for you. If you… Read more »