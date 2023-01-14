The Fall Of Lloyd Evans

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Once upon a time there was a Jehovah’s Witness named James Lloyd Evans. Lloyd, as he is known, was born September 10, 1979, and grew up in Wilmslow, Cheshire, a third generation Witness; his mother was divorced and widowed before marrying his Witness father and converting. Lloyd was baptised into the cult on December 15, 1990. His mother died young but a few years later he was accepted for the Ministerial Training School, graduating on June 3, 2005.

In 2006, on visiting Croatia he was invited to give a talk to a congregation in Sisak, where he met a beautiful young Witness named Dijana, who spoke flawless English. They married at Malinska on July 14, 2007, and Lloyd brought his new wife back to the UK. Lloyd became an Elder at the age of 28. It was decided shortly that they should relocate to Croatia, where they arrived at the home of Dijana’s parents in late August 2009.

For whatever reason, Lloyd would soon lose his faith in this Mickey Mouse religion, and began visiting anti-Jehovah’s Witness websites using the name John Cedars when he interacted with a forum. At some point he became an atheist. He resigned from the cult in 2013, shortly after Dijana. This led to his father shunning him; this practice is exactly what it sounds like. Because they salute no flag and for other reasons, Jehovah’s Witnesses have suffered persecution from Nazi Germany to modern day Russia. This persecution is unwarranted because they are no threat to the state, any state, indeed they refuse to bear arms, and many Witnesses have suffered on this account. They also have sound views on homosexuality, but anyone who leaves the cult will be shunned, and their patriarchal structure doesn’t play well with either manginas or the people who govern us, be it in Canada or China. There have also been serious issues with child protection or the lack thereof. Jehovah’s Witnesses regard child sexual abuse as a sin rather than a crime, so some congregations have become magnets for the worst kind of sexual predators. This has been an international scandal, including in Australia where a Royal Commission looked into the cult.

Lloyd opened his YouTube channel on June 3, 2012 and has been a prolific uploader. His videos have clocked up over forty million views, not bad for what is essentially a niche subject, but he does have a hundred and six thousand subscribers.

In due course, his wife presented him with two beautiful daughters. Lloyd opened a Patreon, and on December 22, 2016 this had 41 patrons bringing him $315 a month. By October 21, 2021, he had 891 patrons, hoping to soon reach a thousand; his account had 6 levels of support. He even hired a technician to help him with his videos. He also travelled widely, including to the United States at least twice. But, as of January 13, 2023, he had only 394 patrons and 5 levels of support. What went wrong? No, not the covid lockdowns.

In 2013, Lloyd published his autobiography so far, The Reluctant Apostate, in which he admitted openly that he betrayed his wife soon after their marriage. He says it was only cybersex, but a while ago he made a more detailed confession to his YouTube audience in a livestream. This did not go down at all well, partly because he monetised it and took superchats.

His betrayal of Dijana wasn’t simply cybersex, it was real sex, with prostitutes in Thailand. The allegations that have been made about him sex trafficking or abusing underage girls need not be taken seriously, but there are only two types of men who should use prostitutes: sad old men and even sadder young men, to wit, men who are so repulsive for whatever reason that no decent woman would touch them with a barge pole. For a married man to patronise whores then go home and sleep with his unsuspecting wife is beneath contempt, especially in this age of exotic diseases.

Lloyd’s support soon dried up, and not only financial support. It has also since been revealed that the jovial, almost avuncular character people see on YouTube is Dr Jekyll; other former Jehovah’s Witnesses have encountered Mr Hyde.

A tiny sample of the opprobrium Evans has brought on himself can be found on this ex-JW forum. Evans should be given credit for the good work he has done exposing the cult, but in spite of his still impressive YouTube channel and output, there is no way back for him. He and Dijana are separated although she is still registered with Companies House in England as a director of his company.

Aside from his bellicosity, people might have some sympathy for him if he owned up to his own weakness, but no, his betrayal of his wife and his swanning off to Thailand on donated money is all because of his upbringing. If he hadn’t been raised a Witness, he wouldn’t have become addicted to sex. Where have we heard that before? That’s right, the feminist movement – anytime a woman does something bad it isn’t her fault but the fault of men, or just one man. As indeed it is in this case. Although Lloyd has picked up six thousand subscribers in the past two years, don’t be surprised to see him lose most of his remaining patrons over the next two.

