EVENT: Resurrect the True Mission of Dr. Martin Luther King: Stop NATO’s World War, and Dismantle the International Assassination Bureau

DATE: Saturday, January 14, 2023

Whatever you may have been told, Russia, perhaps now the world’s leading thermonuclear weapons power, believes that it is fighting the United States, Great Britain, and NATO in a proxy war, one that only foolish, uninformed people in “the West” refer to as “the war between Ukraine and Russia.” Considering that the United States has, in one year, directly deployed an acknowledged $112 billion of weapons and matériel into Ukraine, an amount larger than the entire annual military budget of Russia, and that all other NATO military, logistical, and financial aid has been in addition to that, that belief seems more than justified.

With the signing this week by Japan and Great Britain of the Reciprocal Access Agreement, touted as the most significant military agreement between those two countries since 1902, and corresponding agreements in the United States at the U.S./Japan “2+2” ministerial talks, the stage is now being set for a conflict with China, to begin as soon as possible, as the next expansion of “Global NATO.” The “old, evil dreams” buried by FDR and the Allies—which included Russia—in 1945, are rising again. Is Global NATO a new “Allgemeine SS” with thermonuclear weapons?

Who is authorizing these wars, being carried out in the name of the people of the United States and Europe? Since those populations are being impoverished, not enriched, by the wars, what is their actual purpose? Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev’s January 10 interview with the Russian weekly newspaper Argumenti i Fakti (aif.ru) called the Ukraine proxy war a “cover for a conglomerate of huge corporations that rule the country and try to dominate the world…. The U.S. authorities, allied to big business, serve the interests of trans-national corporations, including the military-industrial complex. The assertive policy of the White House, the unbridled aggressiveness of NATO, the emergence of the AUKUS military bloc and others—are also a consequence of corporate influence,” Patrushev stated.

Without a condition of trust between adversaries perceived or real, in a world dominated by ultimate, final thermonuclear warfare—a sheer cliff, to whose edge we are inching ever closer—a mere lapse of judgment could be enough to hurtle humanity over the abyss. We will not reverse that mistake, once it is made. The ever-increasing chance that thermonuclear war could be launched by miscalculation, or by the madness or folly of an individual, nation, or even “conglomerate,” means that extraordinary leadership of the highest caliber—trusted and trustworthy leadership—must become available to deliberate among nations otherwise committed to war. Patrushev elaborated: “Amid the fundamental changes in the world, the corporations have one goal—to preserve the system of global exploitation. It is headed by an elite of businessmen that do not tie themselves to any states. Beneath it are the so-called developed countries and the ‘golden billion.’ And further below is the rest of humanity, contemptuously referred to as the ‘Third World.’ ”

Certainly, population reduction, including the dramatic reduction of the potential population density of whole regions of the globe, has been the result of wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, and various theaters in Africa over the past 30 years or more. Certainly, Britain’s late Prince Philip as well as other members of British royal family-affiliated institutions, have proposed in various documents and formats over the years that it were desirable that the Earth’s population be no more than 1-2 billion people. Promoting that policy in itself would, however, lead to thermonuclear war well before its completion. “States and people need to negotiate their futures and destiny, and to do that, they need to listen to the words of international leaders and references, such as the Pope, intellectual and local actors, civil society, diplomats, and all peace actors,” one person has recommended.

This week, Helga Zepp-LaRouche, founder and head of the international Schiller Institute, is appearing in three different symposia, for two purposes: first, as part of an international public awareness campaign, designed to propose a solution to reverse direction from an otherwise-inevitable “species extinction” war; second, for the establishment of a higher global peace and development architecture that allows for not only durable human survival, but durable prosperity as well. Zepp-LaRouche reported that in her Jan. 10 Schiller Institute symposium, “First of all, we discussed the implication of [former German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s lying, either lying in the beginning, in the period where they pretended still to try to implement the Minsk agreement; or lying now, saying that she never meant it, and it was all just to give time for Ukraine to rebuild or go for rearmament. So, we discussed that, and in that context, I made the point that, as a consequence of that and many other aspects, we are now at an extremely dangerous point, because the Russians have lost all trust in the West, that one can negotiate. Zelenskyy naturally doesn’t want to negotiate either, and supposedly there is even a law which forbids Ukrainians to negotiate as long as Putin is in office.

In any case, there were many arguments coming also from Scott Ritter, from French General Delawarde (ret.), from French Colonel Corvez (ret.) that basically the time for negotiation is not there and the Russians will force a military solution on the battlefield. And they were of the opinion that Russia will win this battle. “I was making the point that, given the fact that NATO is saying Russia can absolutely not win, Ukraine must win, that this implies too many dangers, and that we absolutely have to have an international mobilization to take up the offer of Pope Francis, who offered the venue of the Vatican for unconditional negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.”

For her efforts, Helga Zepp-LaRouche has for six months been placed at the head of a “kill list” issued by the Ukrainian Center for Countering Disinformation. That list, however, is not a product of Ukraine, but of the “international assassination bureau” that has, at least since the President John F. Kennedy assassination, eliminated or neutralized people, including Enrico Mattei and Aldo Moro of Italy; Patrice Lumumba of Congo; Malcolm X, Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King of the United States; Jürgen Ponto, Hanns Martin Schleyer, Alfred Herrhausen, and Detlev Rohwedder of Germany. The apparatus carried out over 30 assassination attempts against President Charles de Gaulle of France. That apparatus now seeks to intimidate anyone who has the moral fortitude to point out the injustice of the “Global NATO” plan for World War III against China, Russia, and anyone not considered to be a member of the “Anglosphere.”

Now, therefore, this assassination and intimidation “bureau” must be not only exposed, but dismantled. The continuing existence of nations, and perhaps the planet itself, could depend on it. It takes only the summoning of the true spirit of freedom and independence that Dr. Martin Luther King exemplified, looking at humanity “from the mountaintop,” to walk away from war, by walking away from fear.

This Saturday join Ray McGovern, Garland Nixon, Cliff Kiracofe, Helga Zepp-LaRouche, and others for the Schiller Institute symposium, “Resurrect the True Mission of Dr. Martin Luther King: Stop NATO’s World War, and Dismantle the ‘JFK International Assassination Bureau,’ ” Saturday, January 14 at 10 a.m.

