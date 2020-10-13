Tale of Two Americas Now A Global Story. Unprecedented Recession or Fantastic Bull Market?

Massive economic disparity today as certain businesses flourish and others fail. Certain businesses that were producing billions in revenue every year are now completely bankrupt. We are witnessing a scale of unlimited potential for failure. This presents future issues as well because the impact is truly unknown. The response from government? Stimulus checks and more Fed money printing. Excellent, that should work out nicely.
McDonald’s, Chipotle and Domino’s Are Booming During Coronavirus While Your Neighborhood Restaurant Struggles – WSJ
McDonald’s, Chipotle and Domino’s Are Booming During Coronavirus While Your Neighborhood Restaurant Struggles
The coronavirus pandemic is splitting the restaurant industry in two. Big, well capitalized chains like Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and Domino’s Pizza Inc. are gaining customers and adding stores while tens of thousands of local eateries go bust.
Air Canada Slashes Price of Transat Deal, Citing Covid Impact – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-10-10/air-canada-slashes-price-of-transat-deal-citing-covid-impact
Trudeau Unveils New Plan to Help Companies Pay Rent – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-10-09/trudeau-set-to-unveil-new-plan-to-help-companies-pay-rent?srnd=premium-canada
Retirement: It’s Becoming Tougher Than Ever Because of Low Interest Rates – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-09-29/retirement-it-s-becoming-tougher-than-ever-because-of-low-interest-rates
1400x-1.png (1400×803)
No Title
No Description
Report: Crane counts in North American cities drop for first time since 2017 | Construction Dive
Report: Crane counts in North American cities drop for first time since 2017
For the first time since July 2017, the number of cranes in North American cities has decreased, according to Rider Levett Bucknall’s newest crane count . The biannual count dropped by 40 cranes , 455 to 415, from Q1 to Q3 2020.
Transportation capacity hits new lows, ‘no relief in sight’ for pricing – FreightWaves
Transportation capacity hits new lows, ‘no relief in sight’ for pricing – FreightWaves
A September supply chain survey shows transportation capacity has reached new lows. The Logistics Managers’ Index (LMI), a survey of leading logistics executives, showed capacity fell to new lows, dipping another 770 basis points during the month to a 23.8% reading.
Robinhood Users Says There’s No One To Call When Accounts Are Hacked – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-10-09/robinhood-users-had-accounts-looted-say-there-s-no-one-to-call?srnd=premium-canada
Dollar-Of-Growth-Per-Fed-Expenditure-100520.png (814×455)
No Title
No Description
Debt-Total-GDP-Grwoth-111619.png (1024×564)
No Title
No Description
three-phases_0.jpg (963×407)
No Title
No Description
HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com
LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com
SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps
PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9
OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate
AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store
T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com
MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books
Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2020
The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.
The stock market has risen considerably throughout 2020. This was after going higher and higher for over a decade. This is due to cheap money, debt, expansion of money supply, low interest rates.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
What Is The Money GPS? The Money GPS is a news aggregation source. It compiles data from government documents, white papers, mainstream news articles, financial reports, supranational entity reports, financial charts, and any other relevant information. The information is collected, dots are connected, and compiled into videos which tend to be around 10 minutes in length. Subjects include anything from central banks, debt, stock market analysis, and information which is specifically ALTERNATIVE to what the majority of people believe. If you are looking for stock tips or help with building your portfolio, this channel is not for you. If you… Read more »
The tale of two stories. Two roads. Two sides. Do you see both parts? What can you share with everyone?
#TheMoneyGPS