in Latest, Video

Tale of Two Americas Now A Global Story. Unprecedented Recession or Fantastic Bull Market?

BOOM OR BUST?

50 Views 3 Comments

source

Massive economic disparity today as certain businesses flourish and others fail. Certain businesses that were producing billions in revenue every year are now completely bankrupt. We are witnessing a scale of unlimited potential for failure. This presents future issues as well because the impact is truly unknown. The response from government? Stimulus checks and more Fed money printing. Excellent, that should work out nicely.

 

McDonald’s, Chipotle and Domino’s Are Booming During Coronavirus While Your Neighborhood Restaurant Struggles – WSJ

McDonald’s, Chipotle and Domino’s Are Booming During Coronavirus While Your Neighborhood Restaurant Struggles

The coronavirus pandemic is splitting the restaurant industry in two. Big, well capitalized chains like Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and Domino’s Pizza Inc. are gaining customers and adding stores while tens of thousands of local eateries go bust.

Air Canada Slashes Price of Transat Deal, Citing Covid Impact – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-10-10/air-canada-slashes-price-of-transat-deal-citing-covid-impact

Trudeau Unveils New Plan to Help Companies Pay Rent – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-10-09/trudeau-set-to-unveil-new-plan-to-help-companies-pay-rent?srnd=premium-canada

Retirement: It’s Becoming Tougher Than Ever Because of Low Interest Rates – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-09-29/retirement-it-s-becoming-tougher-than-ever-because-of-low-interest-rates

1400x-1.png (1400×803)

No Title

No Description

Report: Crane counts in North American cities drop for first time since 2017 | Construction Dive

Report: Crane counts in North American cities drop for first time since 2017

For the first time since July 2017, the number of cranes in North American cities has decreased, according to Rider Levett Bucknall’s newest crane count . The biannual count dropped by 40 cranes , 455 to 415, from Q1 to Q3 2020.

Transportation capacity hits new lows, ‘no relief in sight’ for pricing – FreightWaves

Transportation capacity hits new lows, ‘no relief in sight’ for pricing – FreightWaves

A September supply chain survey shows transportation capacity has reached new lows. The Logistics Managers’ Index (LMI), a survey of leading logistics executives, showed capacity fell to new lows, dipping another 770 basis points during the month to a 23.8% reading.

Robinhood Users Says There’s No One To Call When Accounts Are Hacked – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-10-09/robinhood-users-had-accounts-looted-say-there-s-no-one-to-call?srnd=premium-canada

Dollar-Of-Growth-Per-Fed-Expenditure-100520.png (814×455)

No Title

No Description

Debt-Total-GDP-Grwoth-111619.png (1024×564)

No Title

No Description

three-phases_0.jpg (963×407)

No Title

No Description

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE:  http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2020

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

The stock market has risen considerably throughout 2020. This was after going higher and higher for over a decade. This is due to cheap money, debt, expansion of money supply, low interest rates.

#money #finance #invest

Twitter          Instagram          Facebook

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

MoneyfinanceinvestThe Money GPS

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Dewey Fernfield
Dewey Fernfield
Author
October 13, 2020

What Is The Money GPS? The Money GPS is a news aggregation source. It compiles data from government documents, white papers, mainstream news articles, financial reports, supranational entity reports, financial charts, and any other relevant information. The information is collected, dots are connected, and compiled into videos which tend to be around 10 minutes in length. Subjects include anything from central banks, debt, stock market analysis, and information which is specifically ALTERNATIVE to what the majority of people believe. If you are looking for stock tips or help with building your portfolio, this channel is not for you. If you… Read more »

0
Reply
Dewey Fernfield
Dewey Fernfield
Author
October 13, 2020

The tale of two stories. Two roads. Two sides. Do you see both parts? What can you share with everyone?

#TheMoneyGPS

0
Reply

BREAKING: Whistleblower Drops HARD Evidence, Biden, Obama, Hillary on Seal Team 6, Audio Proof

NATO New Values in Lithuania