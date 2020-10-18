Student Debt Crisis as 20% in Default! Get Ready For Biggest Bailout Ever.

Perhaps the biggest bubble on earth is the student debt bubble. It’s massive on any scale. There’s no possible way this will end well. Continuously increasing education costs, maximal debt, and the compounding effect of not having a good salary or any job at all on top of debt repayments. This is a system in which cannot end well, yet we are told to ignore it. Sounds fishy to me.
As of December 2019, about 43 million Americans held federal student loans, and the education financing system is under growing pressure as more borrowers struggle to repay, a problem compounded by the complexity of the repayment process.
Student loan debt in 2020 is now about $1.56 trillion. The latest student loan debt statistics for 2020 show how serious the student loan debt crisis has become for borrowers across all demographics and age groups. There are 45 million borrowers who collectively owe nearly $1.6 trillion in student loan debt in the U.S.
View the most recent version. Canadian students in postsecondary education get financial support from a wide variety of sources including employment income, family support, scholarships, grants and loans from government and private sources. This section looks at student debt incurred by the graduating class of 2009-2010 and examines only graduates who did not pursue further education within the three years after graduation.
Beginning in mid-March 2020, many colleges across the U.S. shifted to online-only learning almost overnight. Currently, due to the uncertainty caused by a resurgence of the coronavirus and the challenges of responding to quickly evolving logistical concerns, institutional leaders and students alike are faced with difficult decisions that must be made with a lack of reliable, up-to-date information.
Young people are graduating into what could be one of the toughest job markets in decades. Unemployment is rising, companies are freezing recruitment and the global economy is set to experience the deepest recession since World War Two, according to the World Bank.
Student debt has risen considerably over the years. We have watched the growth of debt on all levels. Credit card, student loans, mortgages, line of credit. Debt is not being paid back.
