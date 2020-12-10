Senators demand Barr appoint special counsel on Hunter & CHINA ties
The Duran: Episode 826.
Lawmaker requests special counsel investigation into Hunter Biden, ‘potentially incriminating contents’ of laptop.
‘This investigation is critical to defending the integrity of our republic’
