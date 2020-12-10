in Latest, Video

Senators demand Barr appoint special counsel on Hunter & CHINA ties

Senators demand Barr appoint special counsel on Hunter & CHINA ties

The Duran: Episode 826.

Lawmaker requests special counsel investigation into Hunter Biden, ‘potentially incriminating contents’ of laptop.

‘This investigation is critical to defending the integrity of our republic’

Lawmaker requests special counsel investigation into Hunter Biden, ‘potentially incriminating contents’ of laptop

‘This investigation is critical to defending the integrity of our republic’

