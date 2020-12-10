in Latest, Video

Judge Sullivan FINALLY gives up on getting Flynn

The Duran: Episode 825.

Flynn’s case finally ends – but not before Judge Sullivan flogs a corpse

Gen. Michael Flynn’s three-year odyssey in the criminal justice system finally came to an end this week with the long-delayed dismissal of his case in federal court. Ultimately, it took a presidential pardon to compel Judge Emmet Sullivan to release Flynn from the seemingly inescapable vortex of his docket.

