TARGET FLYNN. “GET TRUMP.” BOMBSHELL DOCS show Obama behind Russiagate COUP

Via The Federalist (https://thefederalist.com/2020/05/19/breaking-declassified-susan-rice-email-confirms-michael-flynn-was-personally-targeted-in-oval-office-meeting/)…
Michael Flynn was personally targeted during a crucial Jan. 5, 2017 Oval Office meeting arranged by then-President Barack Obama, a newly declassified document shows.
On Jan. 20, 2017, as President Donald Trump was being inaugurated, former White House National Security Adviser Susan Rice sent herself a bizarre email detailing the Jan. 5 meeting between her, Obama, then-Vice President Joe Biden, then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, and fired former Federal Bureau of Investigations Director James Comey. In the email, portions of which were not declassified until recently, Rice recorded that Flynn, who at the time was the incoming national security adviser for Trump, was personally discussed and targeted during the meeting with Obama.
