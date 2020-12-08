Senator Perdue reveals Georgia RINO plan to betray Trump
‘Not an option:’ Trump’s chances to get Georgia back from Biden erode after Republican governor refuses to select new electors
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has denied a request for a special legislative session that the president has been pushing for, solidifying Joe Biden’s apparent victory in the key swing state. The Trump campaign has been arguing that Georgia should overturn local election results and select new electors.
