in Latest, Video

Senator Perdue reveals Georgia RINO plan to betray Trump

100 Views

Senator Perdue reveals Georgia RINO plan to betray Trump

****News Topic 194*****

‘Not an option:’ Trump’s chances to get Georgia back from Biden erode after Republican governor refuses to select new electors

‘Not an option:’ Trump’s chances to get Georgia back from Biden erode after Republican governor refuses to select new electors

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has denied a request for a special legislative session that the president has been pushing for, solidifying Joe Biden’s apparent victory in the key swing state. The Trump campaign has been arguing that Georgia should overturn local election results and select new electors.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex ChristoforouGeorgiaPerdue

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Bitcoin, The Fed and The Great Reset