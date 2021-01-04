Facebook does it again. Shuts down Georgia Republican page
Facebook Shuts Down Page For GOP Senate Campaigns Just Before Georgia Runoffs
Authored by Zachary Stieber via The Epoch Times, Facebook shut down a fundraising page for Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and David Perdue (R-Ga.) just days before voters head to the polls to decide between the Republicans and their Democratic challengers.
Proves he is a publisher, not a platform…. and often acts as a monopoly to limit competition. Violates anti-trust laws and should be broken up.
The solution is to boycott Facebook et al. There are tens of millions of Republicans and if they all stopped using Facebook it would feel the pain. The same goes for Twitter. There are other means of communicating as Alex mentions. By censoring conservative content these media are signing their own death warrant. They are stupid and will pay the price for their stupidity.
PS. I do not use Facebook or Twitter.