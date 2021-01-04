Democrats open Congress with “amen and awoman” prayer
Dems opened the 117th Congress today with a prayer that ended “amen, and awoman.” You know, to be gender neutral. Because we live in an episode of The Office.
Somehow this is real:
PHOTO: If Congress were a restaurant, they’d be shut down over this MASSIVE social-distancing violation
Amazing. Apparently, Nancy Pelosi just decided to ignore her own social-distancing rules and just held a mass swearing-in of members on the House floor: Mass swearing-in for most House members into 117th Congress instead of all in smaller groups as previously announced for COVID-19 safety floor guidelines.
