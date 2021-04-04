MLB boycotts Georgia. Delta Airlines & Coca-Cola upset with Georgia ID law
****News Topic 356*****
So MLB Is Fine With Games In Cuba & Training In China, But Georgia Has A Human-Rights Problem?
So MLB Is Fine With Games In Cuba & Training In China, But Georgia Has A Human-Rights Problem?
Authored by Monica Showalter via AmericanThinker.com, You could tell that the Major League Baseball (MLB) decision to pull its All-Star game out of Atlanta was a deeply unpopular one, based on the ambivalent reaction of far-left failed gubernatorial candidate, Stacey Abrams. Here’s the money quote from her Twitter statement: After all, isn’t she the one who pushed through most of the fraud-enabling laws on the books in Georgia which triggered the recent legislative action?
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.