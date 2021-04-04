Russia warns NATO & Ukraine, pull back forces to avoid conflict
The Duran: Episode 930
US Army Raises Europe Threat Level To ‘Potential Imminent Crisis’ On Ukraine-Russia Fears
The recent rise in tensions between the US and Russia over continued simmering conflict in Ukraine seemed to correspond with the Biden administration entering the White House.
Putin has stated several times:
“Russia will not fight a war on her own land”
Of course the EU, NATO et al. does not understand what that statement indicates.
Over the past 6 years the RF has stated that position several times.