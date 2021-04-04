China and Taiwan: China’s Build Up and its Causes
US fears China is flirting with seizing control of Taiwan
Chinese warplanes fly through island’s air defence zone in latest show of strength by Beijing
The US is concerned that China is flirting with the idea of seizing control of Taiwan as President Xi Jinping becomes more willing to take risks to boost his legacy.
