Trump’s call with Raffensperger reveals U.S. President is a great negotiator & never gives up
****News Topic 234*****
Trump unleashes during heated call with ‘criminal’ Raffensperger…’You’re taking a big risk’…
LEAKED AUDIO – Trump unleashes during heated call with ‘criminal’ Raffensperger… ‘You’re taking a big risk’…
Trump hammers Brad Raffensperger during a 1-hour phone call last night Trump says he won Georgia and that Raffensperger is a ‘criminal’ for allowing the steal to happen Here’s the real story… President @realDonaldTrump has filed two lawsuits – federal and state – against @GaSecofState.
Trump Call Actually Reveals A President Deep Into Detail, With Establishment Republicans Dismissive, Unwilling, And Rejecting Transparency
Trump Call Actually Reveals a President Deep into Detail, with Establishment Republicans Dismissive, Unwilling, and Rejecting Transparency
“I don’t know about that… I don’t have it in front of me… we’re looking into that…” These weren’t the vague, non-committal words of the President of the United States on the phone call leaked by the Washington Post newspaper – which has recently taken millions of dollars from the Chinese Communist Party – this Sunday.
Trump Sues Georgia Secretary Of State Raffensperger Over Leaked Phone Call
Trump Sues Georgia Secretary Of State Raffensperger Over Leaked Phone Call
President Trump has filed two lawsuits against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger over a leaked phone call obtained and published by the Washington Post on Sunday, in which Trump badgered the Georgia official over election fraud. “President @realDonaldTrump has filed two lawsuits – federal and state – against @GaSecofState,” tweeted Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer.
Fake News CNN: Trump’s bid to steal Georgia exposes GOP election ruse
Analysis: Trump’s bid to steal Georgia exposes GOP election ruse
Astonishing new evidence of a desperate President Donald Trump caught on tape trying to steal the election exposes the depth of his corruption and makes his Republican Capitol Hill allies complicit in his bid to thwart the will of voters.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.