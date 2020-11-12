in Latest, Video

Election day Atlanta water main break, was it a hoax?

50 Views

*****News Topic 150*****

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Open Records Request Finds NO INVOICES OR WORK ORDERS on Reported Election Day Water Main Break in Atlanta — Here’s What We Found…

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Open Records Request Finds NO INVOICES OR WORK ORDERS on Reported Election Day Water Main Break in Atlanta — Here’s What We Found…

What really happened in Georgia when the water main reportedly broke causing a delay the election counting in the state? On election night in Georgia President Trump was running away with the Presidential election, then suddenly it was reported that vote counting had stopped in Fulton County due to a water main break in Atlanta….

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex ChristoforouTrumpGeorgiaAtlanta

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

With each passing day…Trump confidence grows, Democrat panic grows

Bill De Blasio’s daughter calls Harris President, says Biden “was able to steal” election