Bitcoin, The Fed and The Great Reset
The Duran: Episode 821.
$50K BTC in 2021? Bloomberg Analysts Join the ‘Traditional Onslaught’ Driving Bitcoin’s Rally
$50K BTC? Bloomberg Joins the Onslaught Driving Bitcoin’s Rally – CoinDesk
A new crypto outlook from Bloomberg suggests BTC could reach $50,000 in 2021, topping off a month of major institutional momentum for the asset. For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
Learn more, join Token Metrics:
Token Metrics: Crypto Investment Platform
Cryptocurrency investment platform that simplifies investing in crypto. Leverage machine learning to find profitable investments and filters out scams.
Follow and Subscribe to Crypto Rich:
BitTube: https://bit.ly/bittubetvcryptorich
YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/cryptorich
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CryptoRichYT
Tom Luongo
Gold Goats ‘n Guns – Speaking Truth, Destroying Narratives about Politics, Markets and Culture
Speaking Truth, Destroying Narratives about Politics, Markets and Culture
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.