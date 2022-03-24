The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The following are two videos, uploaded March 23rd, 2022 and March 5th, respectively, from a small Ukrainian village presently under Russian control and from another site within Belarus. These videos are shot by UK journalist Graham Phillips, who is defying Ukraine’s warnings against his own life and safety to continue to chronicle the struggle in the Donbass region and now, by virtue of the war, all of occupied Ukraine.

Far from the horror stories shown on American TV, what is shown here is far from desperate, as residents of the town come to a gathering place to receive food and / or other supplies.

Graham Phillips is a British man who has been journaling the situation in Donbass for the full eight years of the region’s struggle against the Ukrainian army and government. Donetsk and Lugansk declared their respective autonomies in 2014, in response to fears stoked of “Ukrainization” of the Russian-speaking eastern regions of the country.

This came to a real head on February 24th, 2022, when Russia launched a military operation to stop the increasing threats coming from Ukraine’s government and its ultranationalist Azov neo-Nazi aligned fighters.

This video is in Russian, and possibly in Ukrainian as well, since the auto-translate function has a difficult time keeping up with the residents’ speech, but does better with the soldiers. The people are asked about their thoughts regarding Stephan Bandera, the Nazi sympathizer and hero to many Western Ukrainians, resulting in the antagonistic and Pelosi-quoted neo-Nazi greeting “Slava Ukraina!!”, about the Russian troops themselves and other questions.

A number of my readers have asked me for information about what life is like in Russia during the war, and it seemed that getting information from the war zone is even more important to help disseminate.

We hope this is helpful and that it provides some useful and honest perspective.

In the meantime we pray for the completion of the operation and subsequent cessation of hostilities between these two brother nations.

The first video, from a Ukrainian village, uploaded March 23rd, 2022:

And the second, shot in Belarus and uploaded March 5th, 2022. The second video is in English.

