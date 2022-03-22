The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The American media has headlines like these (I even linked them, where possible, for your daily dose of fake news and depression, or at least delusion):

From Fox News:

Doesn’t President Putin look sad in the Fox image? So, so sad… and so, so fake. But we digress… Let’s move ahead to CNN: From CNN’s splash page, also at 5:42pm EDT March 21at, 2022:

One wonders if, oddly enough, the CNN coverage is actually more cogent than Faux (Fox) has been lately. In an odd reversal, it seems to be the Fox News anchors that are peddling more hysteria than the CNN folks, at least to look at the contents of these two splash pages.

However, that is a surface assessment based on looking only at the surface, though to be sure, that is as far as many people will ever look.

The American news media knows this, too. If you are able to see these lede photos on Fox, just try following the headline links for more information about Putin “feeding his troops into a wood-chipper.” I looked a fair distance into the link and did not find anything even about this statement, let alone any information that suggests that the claim is actually verifiable, true and valid.

I have said it before and I will say it again: no one does propaganda as well as the American media, even now, with it being utterly pathetically presented.

What is the real situation?

Honestly, the policy of the Russian military forces has been to maintain silence through the course of the war. Occasionally a clip or a piece of information is released through the Ministry of Defense or publications like Sputnik News or TASS or Interfax. The reports are usually rather terse, but thankfully absent of the sort of sensationalist propaganda that is being deeply employed by the Ukrainians and the Western media.

And, in Russia, at present (I live in Moscow and have contacts across the country), there is apparently increasing optimism about the fate of Russia itself, and by extension, the fate of the ongoing military effort, though, again, this is not to say that the Russian people feel any rancor towards their Ukrainian brothers and sisters. I do not know anyone in my circles who feels bitterness or hatred for the Ukrainians, but President Zelensky is beginning to be seen as a laughingstock. That came up in a conversation I had with friends while walking to the Moscow Metro together.

It does seem more and more clear that there is a lot of rancor against NATO, the US, and insofar as the Ukrainian government has acted as a mouthpiece and a policy arm of the West and, frankly, Godless Western values such as sexual / gender diversity, LGBT, drug legalization and even the bizarre excitation of neo-Nazi ultranationalist groups in Ukraine like the Azov Brigade.

In Moscow today, while driving home, I saw this in front of me:

I was reminded of the yellow ribbons we tied to our cars and made into signs to support our American troops during the Gulf Wars – even as unpopular as those wars were, especially the second one. “The popularity of war” is indeed a dubious concept, because it glosses over the reality of this hell we are so good at creating, but it is a necessity. This Z sign “to Victory!” was very good to see, and it was not the first such sign I have seen in the last few days.

The ruble is indeed rather stabilized, floating generally between 103 and 107 to the dollar. While this is pretty bad compared to 76:1 which was pre-war, it was 140:1 only about ten days ago, with wild, almost minute-by-minute swings. My own uninformed prediction is for a 90:1 rate by the time military operations end, and in the days to come a ruble that is far stronger than we have seen in many years. 50:1 or higher against the dollar is not impossible in the course of this year. You saw it here, first!

Why is this?

It is because Russia was already preparing to dislodge itself from the globalist teat before this challenge from Ukraine was even a topic. The war there sped up the process, but Russia has been on the butt end of the West’s aggression for twenty or thirty years in one way or another, and President Putin is very dedicated to protecting his country and its interests. Take that any way you want, but it is absurd for any world leader to think that his or her nation’s security should rest with another nation. The American interventionist foreign policy “suite” has been based precisely on such a notion.

Russia is not having it. Nor is China, and now, nor is India. These three nations comprise over forty percent of the entire mass of humanity on the planet. That is a big group of people. By contrast, the United States and Western Europe combined populations are only about 13.6% of the world’s population.

Face it, America. You are outnumbered and outgunned by these three nations. Not one of these three wants to go toe-to-toe militarily with the US, especially these days with its utterly psychologically unstable and insane government, but if the US government pushed its luck, it would certainly not stand a chance.

Face it further, America: These three countries are working their own version of the Monroe Doctrine – the Eastern Hemisphere is going to be under the purview of these three nations, and it will likely find itself under their protection.

Maybe it is best if the the US policy makers adhere to the original premise of that doctrine – or better still, worry about your own borders, and quit meddling with other lands.

Now, all these above are rhetorical points, opinion on a plate served with a hopefully interesting presentation.

However, these come as a result of observation of what is actually taking place here: An increasing sense of “the only way we can lose is to give into the West”, which is true because if Russia did so, this would not stop the “beatings”; rather, such a move would only increase their ferocity.

Russia’s economic policy moves are designed to grant it stability on its own feet as an independent civilization state, a topic Dr. Steve Turley has been developing for weeks now. His video below gives more information about this. A civilization state is autonomous – supplying its own needs, and maintaining its own economy, production facilities, food production and the like.

It can freely trade with outside states, but it does not rely on them for its survival.

It is this fact that is going to create massively interesting results when the war ends. When it does, the companies that did their lemming-like exodus from Russia will want to come back and do business. Will Russia let them, and at what cost?

In the meantime, those Western companies that continue their operations even now are making out like gangbusters. I shot this video clip today:

Get woke, go broke.

Just saying… the reality is just so blatantly obvious.

And best of all, though many Americans are being conditioned to hate Russia just because… Russia. Yet the truth is far different, and I will offer speculation to this point, and let’s see what happens:

This global realignment is the best thing to happen to the United States. If the country survives the insanity of its government, that is…

If the American people take the right action to get rid of this warmongering cadre of people (and that is a big job, folks, but you might want to start with bringing good old Donald Trump back, plus all America Firsters who are real!), then the United States can emerge from this as a very powerful nation that keeps its own sovereignty and minds its own business.

A lot of us as Americans have been wanting precisely that for decades, haven’t we?

We ought to be praying for the success of Russia and her two brother partners because it will deliver our country from a burden it does not need and that most of us, I will warrant, do not even want.

The only reproach I have about this is that it should have been an alignment between Russia and the United States. We are so alike in culture, values and so many other features that it would seem to have been an easy match. However, admittedly, it didn’t go that way, and maybe there is a reason for that.

See how much bigger this is than just a war? And in this piece, we are only skipping rocks across this pond, though the aggregate of my own newspieces here on the Duran may help any interested readers go deeper, and of course the inimitable analyses of our editors Alexander Mercouris and Alex Christoforou – well, take their analyses to the bank because they are probably among the best in the world at what they do.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report