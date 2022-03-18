The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Nancy Pelosi Gives Ukrainian Nazi Salute For Zelenskiy From Speaker’s Seat – “Slava Ukraina!” – CD Media
U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi today gave the Ukrainian Nazi Salute, taken from WWII Banderist brigades in West Ukraine, who murdered tens of thousands of undesirable Poles and Jews during the conflict. “Slava Ukraina!”, she declared. Or to translate, Glory to Ukraine!, Glory to the Heroes!
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
She’ll jump on any leftist bandwagon. Remember her wearing a BLM scarf and having to be hauled to her feet after ‘taking the knee’?
She is a gin-soaked Jew-puppet. Ignore her idiotic rantings.
Although in fairness, it was hardly a Roman salute now was it?