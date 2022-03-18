in Latest

Look what N-n-n Nancy Pelosi did. Nazis in Congress. [Video]

Nancy Pelosi Gives Ukrainian Nazi Salute For Zelenskiy From Speaker’s Seat – “Slava Ukraina!” – CD Media

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi today gave the Ukrainian Nazi Salute, taken from WWII Banderist brigades in West Ukraine, who murdered tens of thousands of undesirable Poles and Jews during the conflict. “Slava Ukraina!”, she declared. Or to translate, Glory to Ukraine!, Glory to the Heroes!

What do you think?

Diana
Diana
March 18, 2022

She’ll jump on any leftist bandwagon. Remember her wearing a BLM scarf and having to be hauled to her feet after ‘taking the knee’?

Martin Donohoe
Martin Donohoe
March 18, 2022

She is a gin-soaked Jew-puppet. Ignore her idiotic rantings.

Martin Donohoe
Martin Donohoe
Reply to  Martin Donohoe
March 18, 2022

Although in fairness, it was hardly a Roman salute now was it?

