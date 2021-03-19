in Latest, Video

Rutte, D-66 & EU center gain in The Netherlands. FvD Baudet rises

Rutte, D-66 & EU center gain in The Netherlands. FvD Baudet rises
Dutch PM Rutte’s party wins as voters back center-ground
The center-right VVD party has secured more seats in parliament than any other party, setting up a potential fourth term in office for Prime Minister Mark Rutte. A coalition with the pro-European D-66 party looks likely.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s VVD party was projected to come out on top in the Netherlands’ general election on Wednesday, in a vote overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic. With 63% of Wednesday’s vote counted, Rutte’s party was on track to take 36 out of 150 seats in the lower house.

WaveDancer
WaveDancer
March 19, 2021

Of course in times of crisis the people don’t want to make experiments and vote for the monkeys they already know! But it is actually a bad outcome which leads into stagnation.

