Dutch election: Rutte expected to win. Can Wilders shock Europe with strong showing?
The Duran: Episode 905
Dutch election: Geert Wilders returns as Mark Rutte faces election of his life in Holland
The Dutch general election is scheduled for March 17 and the Netherlands will vote to elect the members of the House of Representatives. A TV debate between major players in the upcoming election was held on Sunday (February 28), which saw nationalist right-wing Party for Freedom (PPV) leader Geert Wilders and leader of the centre-right People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), Mark Rutte, go head-to-head to debate key issues in Dutch politics.
