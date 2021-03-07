WaPo goes full “Dear Leader” with North Korea style Biden stimulus news post
****News Topic 317*****
‘Biden showers money on Americans’?! WaPo mocked for ‘Dear Leader’ vibes in Covid stimulus story
‘Biden showers money on Americans’?! WaPo mocked for ‘Dear Leader’ vibes in Covid stimulus story
Washington Post has been mocked for an overly enthusiastic headline that called the coronavirus relief bill a “defining move” of Joe Biden’s presidency, poised to “sharply” cut poverty by “showering money” on Americans.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this and working easily by open just open this website and follow instructions
COPY This Website OPEN HERE….. http://bit.ly/3pDohvG
Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this and working easily by open just open this website and follow instructions
COPY This Website OPEN HERE….. 𝐖𝐰𝐰.𝐉𝐨𝐛𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐡𝟏.𝐜𝐨𝐦