Farage Retires, With Brexit Done and UK Changed Forever
News Topic 67:
Nigel Farage quits politics: Brexit mastermind steps down after 30 years in spotlight
NIGEL FARAGE has decided to quit politics for good, after nearly 30 years in the spotlight.
The former leader of the UK Indendence Party, who is credited with convincing David Cameron to hold the landmark 2016 EU referendum, has decided to quit politics for good. In an interview with the Telegraph’s Choppers Politics podcast, Mr Farage has said he is resigning as leader of the Reform Party and has no plans to return to politics.
