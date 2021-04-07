Dutch PM Rutte BUSTED in a lie, survives no-confidence vote despite censure
Prime minister denies lying but won’t reveal who warned him about Omtzigt comment
Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte was fighting for his political life on Thursday afternoon after it emerged that he had mentioned the possibility of another job for a highly critical CDA MP during cabinet formation talks.
Keep in mind that both VVD and D66 are part of ALDE within the EU Parliament.
Actually the lie itself wasn’t the worst part. That worst part was Rutte even denying that he lied. Rutte simply stated he couldn’t remember that conversation of only a week ago of how to take his nemesis Pieter Omzicht out of the picture. Rutte knows no shame. However just like Merkel his VVD party lacks a viable alternative. Conservative Christian party now part of the previous Rutte coalition have explicitly excluded future cooperation with Rutte. So at least some politicians still have principles.