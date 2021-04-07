in Latest, Video

Border Wall may be completed by… Biden? [Video]

Breaking report suggests that Imposter Biden has no other choice to end the border crisis but to finish Trump’s wall.

This is a breaking story from Dr. Steve Turley, suggesting that the wall construction which Joe “Imposter” Biden stopped may indeed be resuming as a measure to deal with the massive surge in illegal immigration that started when it became known that this feeble pushover was going to be living in the White House.

Let’s see what happens.

