Bungling EU Humiliated Again, Resumes Use of AstraZeneca

Bungling EU Humiliated Again, Resumes Use of AstraZeneca
News Topic 80:

EU countries to restart use of ‘safe and effective’ AstraZeneca vaccine
Germany, France, Spain and Italy reverse course after drugs regulator finds jab ‘safe and effective’

EU drugs regulator backs ‘safe and effective’ AstraZeneca vaccine

The European Medicines Agency has said there was a "clear scientific conclusion" that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine was "safe and effective", days after more than a dozen European counties halted use of the jab.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

WaveDancer
WaveDancer
March 19, 2021

All EU institutions are deeply political! Nobody can trust them!

