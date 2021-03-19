Bungling EU Humiliated Again, Resumes Use of AstraZeneca
News Topic 80:
EU countries to restart use of ‘safe and effective’ AstraZeneca vaccine
Germany, France, Spain and Italy reverse course after drugs regulator finds jab ‘safe and effective’
EU drugs regulator backs ‘safe and effective’ AstraZeneca vaccine
The European Medicines Agency has said there was a “clear scientific conclusion” that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine was “safe and effective”, days after more than a dozen European counties halted use of the jab.
