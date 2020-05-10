Russiagate hoax blown wide open as Schiff’s lies compared with transcripts [Video]

This news this piece carries is so important that we include two videos with it. The Russiagate hoax was blown to bits on Friday, May 8th. V-E Day in the West might well be also called V-T day for the United States. Honestly, it ought to be V-T day for the world, and for Russia in particular, because now, more than ever, the folly of sanctions is obvious.

The release of the FBI transcripts reveals a plot by the very real Deep State to prevent President Trump from being elected, and further, to impair or destroy his presidency, once elected by picking off anyone close to him, in an effort to eventually drive him out of office by innuendo over fabricated Russian “connections.”

The basic truth of the transcripts is that the very people that Adam Schiff, especially, insinuated as key witnesses TO the FACT of collusion actually stated very clearly – to a person! – that they had NO such evidence as the result of any interviews or interrogations conducted against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

This is not just the latest hype or political wordplay. This is as simple as determining a murderer’s guilt as positive while the supposedly dead victim walks alive into the courtroom. It is really that blatant. Tucker Carlson has the first video we refer to, because he outlines a great many of the truths that came to light when the transcript was released:

However, it does not stop there. Dr. Steven Turley also adds some tremendous insight as he chronicles the story of General Flynn from the beginning to where it stands now, with the US Justice Department having just dropped all its charges against the General. This of course follows the rescinding of Flynn’s own guilty plea.

The Left is playing this as usual, saying that this is President Trump manipulating the government like some sort of despot (“General Flynn admitted guilt, twice!” – The New York Times).

Talk about being selective.

Why is this important geopolitically?

It may seem rather spurious for us on a geopolitical magazine to be reporting positively about the “intensely disliked hegemony” of the United States. However, this is an extremely serious matter. It has geopolitcal ramifications. Think about all the sanctions that have been leveled against Russia for no good reason, but instead, based on the rumor of collusion and general scapegoating of Russia. Why did so many sanctions get put against Russia? Answer: The Russiagate hoax. But what else?

The answer is not because Russia actually did anything wrong. It is because Russia has nothing that the United States’ powerful elite want. Russia has one thing that the elite in the US don’t want, though, and that is an ascendant and re-emerging Christian empire. While Russia has no resources that the United States deems economically valuable, it has its feet ever more firmly planted in a Christian traditional worldview and that doesn’t fly in the wishes of baby-sacrificers like Hillary Clinton (that is not a wild allegation, either!), and anti-Christian-dedicated leaders like Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and even regrettably some GOP folks, Lindsey Graham possibly for example.

It should be emphasized that the Deep State may fool many Americans into believing it is right, but Americans who think for themselves usually have zero agreement with elitist policy ideas. Americans do not want war with Russia, or Iran, or North Korea or anywhere else. We are tired of wars over oil or trifles of power.

Real Americans are largely unconcerned about gay rights and abortion, but they are incensed by government interference in their lives, by high taxes, intrusion into the family home and school and they want to be free to worship and pray as they wish.

The Deep State is the opposite notion. Remember when Obama’s Adminstration determined that standing bodies of water in a farm no longer belonged to the farmer? That is just the beginning.

The relationship most Americans have with their government is that they wish for it to leave them alone, and the Constitution of the United States was drafted specifically with that end in mind. The Deep State has largely succeeded at bypassing this founding document and its principles. There are reasons this happened and we will look at that in future works.

Russiagate was the Deep State’s premier attempt to stop President Trump from taking apart the “new world order” the elite had been cobbling together for fifty years. It was effective in hamstringing the President for a time.

At risk is the direction of the American nation. For fifty years the US was nudged closer and closer to a real state of war against Christianity. Even now with the COVID pandemic we see some of the results of this brought to fruition, as Church attendance is deemed “non-essential” and people get arrested (unlawfully in the linked article’s case, as Florida’s governor never issued an order to close churches in his state), or fined for going to services even when they follow the COVID guidelines to the letter.

However, the risk goes beyond that. The fact that General Flynn was denuded of his personal wealth in fighting false charges (and how will this be amended?) speaks to the great power of corrupt people within the one nation in the world whose government is supposed to be accountable to the people of that nation.

This event and others paralleling it shows that there is indeed a Deep State, a cabal of powerful elites who do not care about the US and its people except as expedient tools for the cabal’s own personal gain.

If such a group can manipulate and dominate American citizens, especially through falsehoods like the Russiagate hoax, there is no limit to the kind of corrupt power they can project. The United States is still the most powerful country in the world. A nuke in the hands of madmen…

The current developments show us that the madmen are among us.

The rest of the world already knew that, but this marks the best chance for the American people to face this facts for themselves.

Of course, many of them will not do this, but the hope is that enough of them will realize that President Trump, like him or not, was savagely targeted by people who have no right to do such a thing. Imagine the outrage if there had been such a conspiracy against President Obama, or President Clinton?

The outrage should be because the US is a nation whose government owes obedience to a document, not a person, nor a political party. Responsible leadership in the United States means being accountable to God the Creator and to the Constitution as the expressed will of the American people.

