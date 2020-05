Adam Schiff’s Russiagate house of cards comes crumbling down (Video)

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss how shifty, corrupt Congressman Adam Schiff folded and had to release information from 53 declassified transcripts of witnesses that testified before Congress regarding the FBI’s Russia probe into the Trump campaign.

The decision for Schiff to publish the 6,000 pages of transcripts comes after a showdown with Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, who stated in a letter on Wednesday that if Adam Schiff does not make the transcripts public then he will release them himself.

Following the standoff between Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Acting DNI Richard Grenell, the House Intelligence Committee published all of the Russia investigation transcripts Thursday evening.

NEW: former DNI James Clapper says : "I never saw any direct empirical evidence that the Trump campaign or someone in it was plotting/ conspiring with the Russians to meddle with the election." — in transcript of interview with House Intel during its Russia probe. — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) May 7, 2020

