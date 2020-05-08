Who Is Brainwashing Young American Women?

Or perhaps that should be who is trying to brainwash young American women? First watch the video, then read the comments. As the reader will see, this one minute wonder was uploaded to YouTube on April 28 and by May 7, late London time, had attracted well over two thousand comments, almost all of them hostile. Like the video, the comments page has been archived through the WayBack Machine, at least the first 123 A4 pages of it have been. You can access the original through the link at the bottom of each page, that’s if it isn’t soon deleted out of embarrassment.

This absurd video appears to have been produced by RAINN. If you aren’t familiar with the acronym, it stands for Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network. No, that is not an invitation, rather it is what the organisation professes to lobby against, or more specifically it claims to support victims of rape and sexual abuse, including incest, throughout the United States.

Like so many other campaigning organisations, especially those in and around the sexual grievance industry, RAINN pulls statistics out of thin air in order to bolster the importance of its work, and to lobby for more funding, from the public, from trusts, from national and local government. For example, visitors to its website are told that every 73 seconds another American is sexually assaulted. And the evidence for this is? Leaving that aside, a sexual assault can be a violent rape, a drunk touching a woman’s breast in a nightclub, or even a guy misreading the signals and putting his hand where it isn’t wanted.

There is much more flim-flam like that on the RAINN website, but let’s return to the video. The girls and women appearing therein appear to be models. And dumb with it. The first one is captioned as being sexually assaulted by her boyfriend, but she didn’t realise it until years later. What didn’t you realise? That the two of you were in bed together? Then we have the ludicrous statistics again – one in six women will be sexually assaulted in their lifetime. Again, what does sexually assaulted mean? This figure is also somewhat on the low side according to the President of the United States. On January 22, 2014, he told a gathering that it had been estimated that 1 in 5 college students had been sexually assaulted during their time there. Three years later, Barack Obama sent his eldest daughter to Harvard. Either he didn’t give a stuff for her welfare, or he didn’t believe these ludicrous statistics anymore than you should. Which do you think is the most likely?

The video tells us that trauma often causes victims to repress the memories and details of their violation. Actually, such trauma often causes victims to fight back, to punch, kick, claw, or simply scream. If memories can be repressed, and this is a big if, they can also be embellished or confabulated. False memories are surprisingly common, indeed we probably all have them regularly, mostly they are trivial in nature, misplacing one’s keys and looking for them in the wrong place, that sort of thing.

RAINN is clearly trying to drum up custom – and financial support – with this ludicrous video. Now let us look at just half a dozen comments at random. Well, not entirely at random:

“What happened? Did his check bounce?” – Shame on you, sir.

“Never happened! You need to report it at the time, not years later! That means it didn’t happen and all you want is attention!” – Spot on.

“She should go back in time and break up with him.” – Who gave this advice, Dr Who?

“If your an adult (and to be clear an adult not talking about children) and you did not know it was assault until years later, it probably was not assault.” – Again, spot on.

“Guess she had to wait for the women of the liberal left Me Too movement to tell her was assaulted.”

And this one, apparently from a woman:

“This entire movement and the expansion of the definition of sexual assault that it demands, does nothing but lessen the seriousness of true victims. An unwelcome hand around the waist or creep comment does not, hear me now, does NOT equate to being forcibly raped/penetrated or assaulted in any other such way as to make you feel helpless and in extreme danger. So do grow the f#%#@ up already and learn to deal with weird social situations. SO over this…..sincerely, someone who knows what she’s talking about.”

And that sums it up, the definition of sexual assault keeps expanding. Coupled with all this ludicrous rape culture propaganda, this cannot have anything but a deleterious effect on young, impressionable minds, but not thankfully on almost all the people who watched this video.

And don’t let’s forget the therapy, this can definitely help you come to terms with the sexual assault from years ago you didn’t think was an assault at the time. Heck, it may help you come to terms with being sexually assaulted even if you weren’t.

Sadly, this sort of rubbish is being peddled on both sides of the Atlantic, indeed the world over. The screengrab above appeared in a recent mailing from Rape Crisis Scotland. You can read a bit about this insidious outfit here.

Note at the bottom of the page, a list of 450 books for “survivors”, four hundred and fifty of them. One of these books is The Courage To Heal, and in this connection we can do no better than quote a comment to the RAINN video:

“So they are now going to do the false memory bit. I knew a guy who was accused of molesting his step daughter. It was only after a thorough investigation, testimony by his wife, and his son, my close friend, that finally revealed that the psychologist had interpreted her dreams and planted the idea in her. But it was hell for the guy until he was vindicated.”

That’s right, this sort of hysteria leads to terrible miscarriages of justice as well as destroying innocent lives. Teenagers of both sexes and young women can go through difficult phases. Our lives may be a lot easier physically than those of our ancestors, but our emotional problems appear to be a great deal worse, probably because someone who went off the rails in the Eighteenth Century would end up in a bedlam, or the river. Suicide is still a surprisingly common cause of death, including for the young; delusions about childhood sexual abuse are also quite common, they are based mostly on confabulation as in the case of Roseanne Barr. Instead of pointing this out to young women, the sexual grievance industry seems intent on creating even more victims. Which is yet one more reason the entire worldwide network should be totally defunded and if possible shut down.

