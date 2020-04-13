A Close Look At Rape Crisis Scotland (Part 2)

The reality is that rape is always prosecuted where the allegation is considered credible while false rape allegations are prosecuted infrequently, in the UK at least.

Here are a few examples from the same time period to illustrate the point.

On January 23, 2011, a woman claimed to have been raped in Warminster. She soon admitted she had lied, and received an £80 fixed penalty notice. Later the same month, Susan Bradley claimed to have been raped in Sheffield by two Eastern European men. Two months later she admitted she had made it up, and she too received an £80 fixed penalty notice.

April 4 the same year, a teenager in Bletchley claimed to have been raped by a former lover. After he was arrested, she admitted the lie, and likewise received an £80 fixed penalty notice.

May 4, 2011: a woman is allegedly raped in Aylesbury. When the truth comes out, the police refer her for “support” rather than prosecution, a sadly common reaction.

February 18/19, 2012: late at night a woman is allegedly rape in an Ipswich park. Two men are arrested. No action is taken against them, nor against the woman who accused them.

And these are only the cases reported by the national, regional and local press. Many rape allegations are ruled unfounded at an early stage when the police realise they have been sent on a wild goose chase. Most of these false allegations are due to alcohol and regret sex.

A classic case of regret sex happened in Scotland 25 years ago when teenager Caroline McKinlay became the first person in that country to be sentenced to youth detention for making a false rape allegation. She told the court: “I was happy enough until the sex was all over but later I didn’t want it to have happened.”

You gotta laugh at that one!

Rape crisis centres worldwide would have us believe there are armies of sexual predators out there preying on drunken women or even lacing their drinks with date rape drugs. This can and does happen, but most allegations of alcohol or drug-related rape are due to the behaviour of the accuser. Women have less tolerance for alcohol than men, which can result not only in loss of inhibitions but to problems with memory. A woman who seems perfectly sober may wake up the next morning or some time later with fragmented memories of having sex because her short term memory has not transferred into long term memory. This is something of which the police are acutely aware.

In 2008, a senior police officer told the Irish Independent: “We have had cases where having received an allegation, we go back to a nightclub attended by the complainant and the accused and there is CCTV footage where you see the girl with the guy and they are all over each other. The next day she wakes up, doesn’t know what has happened or even who she was with.”

Predictably the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre didn’t like this candid statement, because like Rape Crisis Scotland the people who run it believe women should never have to take responsibility for themselves. The reference to CCTV is most fitting, because today probably more false rape accusers are caught out by it than actual rapists, which begs the question, how many totally innocent men have been convicted worldwide down through the years and have paid a heavy price for it?

It isn’t only short term memory that can be affected though. At times when soap operas or documentaries have featured storylines which include rape or sexual abuse, many women and sometimes men contact rape crisis centres claiming to have been “triggered” to remember something that happened to them, usually in their childhood. These are not real memories but confabulations. A particularly sad case of this was a young woman named Carson who contacted the rape crisis center in Cleveland, Ohio, after claiming to “remember” being raped by a neighbour when she was three or four years old. This was almost certainly a confabulation because few of us have clear memories of anything that happened at that age. Instead of explaining this to Carson, the imbeciles who run the center put her into counselling.

Rape Crisis Scotland is just as bad if not worse than the Cleveland, Ohio center. Edinburgh Rape Crisis Centre recommends The CourageTo Heal as part of its “specialist trauma-informed support services”. If you haven’t heard of it, this is one of the most toxic books ever published. Written by two lesbians, it encourages women to believe they have repressed memories of childhood sexual abuse. After it was published, troubled young women would go into therapy with eating disorders and come out believing they’d been raped by their own fathers.

A little discussed aspect of rape crisis centres is the financial one, in particular the worldwide rape crisis network is a gravy train for the sexual grievance industry including social justice warriors and plain man-haters.

The homepage of the Rape Crisis Scotland website includes introductory videos in several languages, one of them in Mandarin! At the 2011 census, there were fewer than 35,000 ethnic Chinese resident in Scotland, most of whom probably speak passable if not fluent English anyway. There is even an introductory video in French, a nationality that does not register in the census.

Now look at this map of rape crisis centres in Scotland. There are seventeen of them in a nation of fewer than five and a half million. Each of these seventeen centres receives £50,000 a year from one official fund, that is without charitable donations, fund-raising, and other income, including from well-meaning but gullible members of the public.

Rape crisis centres also hold therapy sessions and counselling, which are likewise funded by national and local government, charitable trusts, etc.

It is then little wonder that Rape Crisis Scotland prefer to encourage women to reinterpret their sordid sexual encounters as rape rather than face up to the fact that they have simply made bad choices.

The page “10 Top Tips to End Rape” begins with “Don’t put drugs in women’s drinks” and continues in the same vein. An alternative version can be found here.

Perhaps the worst advice on their website is suggesting women should decide whether or not to report to the police. Any woman who has been raped should report to the police immediately, and should also seek medical attention. That course of action is a no-brainer.

In conclusion, like every other rape crisis organisation worldwide, Rape Crisis Scotland does more harm than good, if it does any good at all, and should be shut down. Don’t expect that to happen any time soon if ever.

