in Links, Latest

WATCH: Corona ‘Crisis’, what really happened and how to learn from it?

1 Comment

Visit Direct Link

The now world-famous Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg – who has decades of experience with viruses, epidemics and their consequences – presents his vision on the Corona ‘Crisis’. A malig…

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

CoronavirusCOVID-19 statisticsHydroxychloroquineCovid-19 testing

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Browse and manage your votes from your Member Profile Page

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
SteveK9 Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
SteveK9
Guest
SteveK9

The Duran is excellent at exposing lies, propaganda. At last the editors seem to have recognized that maybe everything CNN, MSNBC, FOX, WaPo, etc. have been telling us is wrong, if not an outright lie.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
May 8, 2020

Who Is Brainwashing Young American Women?

Authoritarianism in the Age of Pseudoscience