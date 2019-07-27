Russiagate continues because it masks the defense of globalism [Video]

Keeping Russiagate alive protects globalism. This is the unreported story behind all the activity surrounding Robert Mueller’s appearance and party-line slug-fest this past Wednesday.

Robert Mueller III appeared before two Congressional committees on Wednesday. In what would be a grueling session for the strongest of us, the former Special Prosecutor endured some seven hours of something that we cannot honestly call “questioning.” Rather than a seven-hour search for information to perhaps clarify questions arising from certain vagueness that appears in the 448-page report (available here), what most Democrat and most Republican House members actually did was to use Mr. Mueller as the wall from which they could bounce their own opinions and biases off of.

That continued Friday with a “press conference” led by Democrat Jerrold Nadler and his cadre of impeachment-hungry Democrats, including presidential candidate Swalwell of California, one of the most virulently anti-Trump Democrats. They gave a presser that essentially reiterates their overall intention to impeach the President, though they were extremely careful to frame this in the phrases such as “exploration of options” and other things. Contrasted with recent House votes to bring Articles of Impeachment against the President, this group is trying to appear methodical, and during the press conference, Chairman Nadler tried to lay out the case for impeachment, saying that the Mueller hearings exposed multiple accounts of Candidate Trump having actually “committed crimes” that he needed to be held accountable for. For those that want to see it for themselves (always highly advised), this conference is available under this text link.

In a way, this is no surprise… the “Mueller Report” served as fodder for both sides. The hearing the other day served as fodder for both sides, and so, here we have this group of Democrats that has managed to sustain their own narrative and use their own rhetoric as continued fodder, and again, for both sides.

Politically, of course, this “feeds” those people in the States that *want* to believe that there was something wrong that Candidate Donald Trump did. It also “feeds” those people who support the President and see that this is at the very least an attempt to place the nation back under control of those evil liberal Democrats. With this polarization, the result is of course, heated rhetoric and argument, ratings rushes for the mainstream and cable news networks, and a continuation of conflict in American.

But in reality, this effort serves a larger purpose.

President Trump is by no means an ideological conservative, yet the Democrats absolutely hate him. Why is this? The answer to that question is most informative, and it can be summarized that this apparently “rabid” group of Democrats is really trying to stop the direction that the President and much of the American population want to go in – a reestablishment of strong national sovereignty. This is an EPIC smokescreen that serves a much bigger purpose.

That bigger purpose is the maintenance of the US as either a purveyor of globalism, or at least, globalists want to prevent the US making a move, under President Trump’s leadership, to become more strictly and strongly sovereign within her own borders. While the Democrats are the loudest voices in this effort, many Republicans are semi-silent partners. Just look at the unsolved situation along the US southern border. Nothing is happening there to stop illegal immigration because globalist-minded Congressmen and women do not want this to change. And that wish is bi-partisan. But we digress…

It is for this precise reason, the move toward nationalism, cultural sovereignty and inevitably, spiritual security, that so much energy is spent attacking Russia.

The reason for attacking Russia is that this superpower is showing the world that it is not only possible NOT to go for the “one world, secularist, globalist dream” but that doing so is unprofitable for the nations doing it. Further, Russia’s actions toward this have engaged the Orthodox Christian Church, with its most ancient teachings, unspoiled by the secularist currents in most places in the world.

Even in the United States, where a very small Orthodox Christian population takes an enormous beating from the feckless “true religion” of modern-day American, called “Americanism”, “rugged individuality”, but which is more precisely called “rebellion against Divine Authority”, there are nevertheless many Orthodox Christians who understand deeply what Russia and the other former Soviet States are doing (including Poland with its very traditional views on Roman Catholicism across much of that land). In these countries, Christianity is rising to dominance as the litmus test for what is right and what is wrong.

While Christian identity and nationalism are not always expressed in a manner that is true to the Christian faith, it is still true that nationalist-minded people understand that the purest expression of sovereignty and national identity comes inescapably linked to a concept of that nation and where it stands in relation to God.

With every passing day, Russia’s move towards a strong national identity has encouraged its identity as an Orthodox Christian nation to become foremost in defining what Russia is. Consider the graphics used to announce news or propaganda pieces from the Soviet times:

And TIME magazine’s May 29th, 2017 cover “accusation” of the nature of the Trump White House:

They hid the crosses on the Church by giving us an edgewise view, but look at this screen grab from a recent Tucker Carlson presentation on the far more conservative Fox News Network (here, the crosses are visible):

Now, this is not to accuse Fox of attacking Christianity. That is not the point at all. To do so would be absurd, as many of Fox’s lead reporters are quite dedicated Roman Catholics or otherwise Christian people. What this imagery does show is that the image of Russia is becoming chiefly represented by the Orthodox Church. When we see photos of the Kremlin, we see the Churches there.

Globalists, as secular humanists, are dead set against the rise of a Christian superpower. That is why Russia (and not China) has been taken to the woodshed for the last four or five years now. Only in the last couple days have the American media begun to attempt a pivot to China as the new “enemy” of everything dear to Americans’ interest. To that we can lift a quote from a famous dystopian novel:

Oceania was at war with Eastasia: Oceania had always been at war with

Eastasia. A large part of the political literature of five years was now

completely obsolete. Reports and records of all kinds, newspapers, books,

pamphlets, films, sound-tracks, photographs–all had to be rectified at

lightning speed. Although no directive was ever issued, it was known that

the chiefs of the Department intended that within one week no reference

to the war with Eurasia, or the alliance with Eastasia, should remain in

existence anywhere. – (George Orwell, Nineteen Eighty-Four)

This of course happened after years of propaganda saying that Oceania was and had always been at war with Eurasia. Well, here is how the New York Times tried to make a similar pivot (excerpted from the original piece, which sits behind a paywall. If you cannot see it, try using the same link in a different browser)

One of the striking warnings in a recent Pentagon white paper on the growing strategic threat from Russia is that its president, Vladimir Putin, could pull a “reverse Nixon” and play his own version of the “China card” with the United States, a reference to the former president’s strategy of playing those two adversaries against each other. See Also Latest, Analysis Trump makes a completely different US move – NOT to attack Iran [Video] Until recently, any relationship between Russia and China could largely be dismissed as a marriage of convenience with limited impact on American interests. But since Western nations imposed sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine in 2014, Chinese and Russian authorities have increasingly found common cause, disparaging Western-style democracy and offering themselves as alternatives to America’s postwar leadership. Now China and Russia are growing even closer, suggesting a more permanent arrangement that could pose a complex challenge to the United States. “The world system, and American influence in it, would be completely upended if Moscow and Beijing aligned more closely,” John Arquilla, a professor at the Naval Postgraduate School, wrote in the report, to which Defense Department officials and other analysts contributed…

And with evidence of what the China-Russia economic and even military cooperation and alliances looks like, at the end, the Editorial Board of The New York Times said this:

Given its economic, military and technological trajectory, together with its authoritarian model, China, not Russia, represents by far the greater challenge to American objectives over the long term. That means President Trump is correct to try to establish a sounder relationship with Russia and peel it away from China. But his approach has been ham-handed and at times even counter to American interests and values. America can’t seek warmer relations with a rival power at the price of ignoring its interference in American democracy. Yet even during the Cold War, the United States and the Soviet Union often made progress in one facet of their relationship while they remained in conflict over other aspects.

And even some modest proposals!…

The United States and Russia could expand their cooperation in space. The United States is already dependent on Russian rockets to reach the International Space Station. They could also continue to work closely in the Arctic, as members of the Arctic Council that has negotiated legally binding agreements governing search and rescue operations and responses to oil spills. And they could revive cooperation on arms control, especially by extending the New Start Treaty. It was encouraging that top State Department officials met their Russian counterparts twice in recent weeks, including in Geneva on Wednesday, although there was no immediate sign that the two sides made any progress on arms control or other major issues. Given their history, China and Russia may never reach a formal alliance. The two have been divided by war and ideological rivalries and even now compete for influence in East Asia, Central Asia and the Arctic. Their contrasting trajectories would also make an alliance difficult. China is a rising power and the dominant partner; Russia is declining. China has the world’s second largest economy; Russia’s is not even in the top 10. Still, their shared objectives could increase, further threatening Western interests. America needs to rally its democratic allies, rather than berate them, and project a more confident vision of its own political and economic model.

This is an odd move for the Times editorial board, especially after two and half years of trying to insinuate President Trump in a conspiracy with “that evil thug, Putin.” This piece also appears to exist in a vacuum. It is possible that while this is in fact a “random piece of independent opinion” that somehow made it through the editorial process at the Times, ostensibly to resurrect that paper’s flagging readership, the real focus of the globalist elite will remain Russia, and anyone who tries to make their own country more like Russia in terms of accepting and promoting a strong traditional, cultural sense of national identity. For most European nations, to do so will invariably amplify Christianity’s importance.

Secularist elites do not like that. And they are trying everything to keep the USA from joining the movement full force. If the US does this, globalism is all but dead.

In closing, we want to call attention to Dr. Steve Turley, who we have featured before. He has been extremely well focused on this matter for several years, at least. In the video we include below, he offers kind of a “summary” that shows how the resurgence of nationalism and traditional cultural and religious identity is indeed on the march, and begins to call out the differences between this and the decades-old globalist dream world that was up till recently, presumed all but unstoppable. We hope this amplifies the points for our readers of this piece.