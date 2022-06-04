The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Inflicts Heavy Losses on Ukraine, West in Private Discussions for Face Saving Off-Ramp
Western allies meet regularly to game out potential framework for Ukraine ceasefire as war hits 100th day
Western allies meet regularly to game out potential framework for Ukraine ceasefire as war hits 100th day
Staring down the prospect of an extended stalemate in Ukraine, the US and its allies are placing a renewed emphasis on the need for a negotiated settlement to end the war as the conflict grinds into its 100th day with no clear victory in sight for either side.
Russia will not be keen to rush into negotiations and cease fire. I believe they will look for signs of Ukranian government collapse or military take over, and permit that in the within time. Internal refreshing change in Ukranian discussion and government could be more re-assuring than vague promises over the table from a dishonourable cabal.
If one looks into-Map detailing the largely untapped gas and oil fields in Ukraine (2015)-one can easily ascertain Russia’s geographical goals and the reason for Poland’s animation. Again I ask, why does The Duran not at least discuss, in any way commensurate with it’s importance, the oil and gas related underpinnings of this conflict? Indeed, in almost all conflicts of this nature.
Unlike USA,s continuous “Failures” in coups & downright theft of foreign countries resources & currencies, Russia “Will” succeed why because there intent is positive, they don,t deal in lies, they are jew wise to the evil satanic intent of the tamudic zionists that have totally saturated Usa with insidious motives, the ultimate revenge is Gods the seeds of death they sow has come to the Zionists, do “They” think what they did to the Romanov Csars of Russia, will go unpunished ?