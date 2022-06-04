The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Biden blames Putin. Putin blames Collective West. Ukraine missile promise excludes Crimea. Update 1
Topic 570
I feel quite sure they have absolutely NO intentions of the Ukraine being taken into EU or NATO, and ‘Elenski is well aware of this also… but it is essential for them to continue spewing such stories. Sick political and corrupt media spewing it out like warm vomit, yet too few picking up on its stench. It is part of the essential propaganda ‘package’… not being ‘used against the enemy’ (Russia)… but as an essential for the Ukrainian (and western) public: To maintain support for the Elensky regime and the ‘war’ out of wet-dreams of the ‘dangled carrot’ of EU… Read more »
Or, to put it succintly, “feel good” is not always the same as “is good.”