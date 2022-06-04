in Latest, Video

Biden blames Putin. Putin blames Collective West. Ukraine missile promise excludes Crimea. Update 1

963 Views 28 Votes 3 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Biden blames Putin. Putin blames Collective West. Ukraine missile promise excludes Crimea. Update 1
Topic 570

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

28 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
J.P.
J.P.
June 4, 2022

I feel quite sure they have absolutely NO intentions of the Ukraine being taken into EU or NATO, and ‘Elenski is well aware of this also… but it is essential for them to continue spewing such stories. Sick political and corrupt media spewing it out like warm vomit, yet too few picking up on its stench. It is part of the essential propaganda ‘package’… not being ‘used against the enemy’ (Russia)… but as an essential for the Ukrainian (and western) public: To maintain support for the Elensky regime and the ‘war’ out of wet-dreams of the ‘dangled carrot’ of EU… Read more »

0
Reply
penrose
penrose
June 4, 2022 
By the way, the so-called "green revolution" where artificial fertilizer is created and used to "feed the world" has turned into an absolute disaster of overpopulation and environmental degradation. So every idea which we humans can come up with and consider as "progress" may, in the long run, not turn out to be so good after all.
0
Reply
penrose
penrose
Reply to  penrose
June 4, 2022

Or, to put it succintly, “feel good” is not always the same as “is good.”

0
Reply

Russian Advances in Ukraine Alarms Washington, African Union Meeting with Russia Looking for Food, Energy.