Russian Advances in Ukraine Alarms Washington, African Union Meeting with Russia Looking for Food, Energy.
Meeting with African Union Chairperson, President of Senegal Macky Sall
Participants in the talks discussed Russia’s interaction with the African Union, including expanding political dialogue, as well as economic and cultural cooperation with African countries. * * * President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr President, Mr Chairperson of the African Union Commission, I am happy to see you here in Russia.
