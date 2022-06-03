in Latest, Video

Russian Advances in Ukraine Alarms Washington, African Union Meeting with Russia Looking for Food, Energy.

Russian Advances in Ukraine Alarms Washington, African Union Meeting with Russia Looking for Food, Energy.
Meeting with African Union Chairperson, President of Senegal Macky Sall

Participants in the talks discussed Russia’s interaction with the African Union, including expanding political dialogue, as well as economic and cultural cooperation with African countries. * * * President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr President, Mr Chairperson of the African Union Commission, I am happy to see you here in Russia.

Alexander Mercouris

Eric Zuesse
Eric Zuesse
June 4, 2022

Mercouris is a genius at what he does. He has no peer at it. Not even the “Moon of Alabama” blogger. He is a category of one.

