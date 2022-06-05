in Latest, Video

EU happy to buy India’s oil. Severodonetsk fog of war. Putin ‘crunching them like nuts.’ Update 1

913 Views 36 Votes 3 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

EU happy to buy India’s oil. Severodonetsk fog of war. Putin ‘crunching them like nuts.’ Update 1
Topic 571

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

36 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sara
Sara
June 5, 2022
Rate this article :
     

I am making $92 an hour working from home. i was greatly surprised at the same time as my neighbour advised me she changed into averaging $ninety five however I see the way it works now. I experience mass freedom now that I’m my non-public boss. 
that is what I do.. http://www.incomehd.com

Last edited 4 hours ago by Sara
-4
Reply
penrose
penrose
June 5, 2022 
I can see the need for new political parties in Europe. They can all be called (in their own language) the "Stupid Party." (le Parti Politique Stupide) (die Dumme Politische Partei) etc.. No changes in policy would be necessary, as they are already in place and well established. But a great new opportunity would arise as they could all now claim "Truth in Advertising." Wunderbar!!!
4
Reply
Terry R
Terry R
June 5, 2022

Putin’s comments were specifically related to the destruction of unmanned aerial vehicles launched by Ukraine. Direct quotes were given in a Tass article today entitled “Russian air defenses ‘cracking’ foreign strike drones ‘ like nuts’ in Ukraine, Putin says” From the Tass article: In a fragment of his interview with reporter Pavel Zarubin for the program Moscow. Kremlin. Putin. shown in the Vesti Nedeli (News of the Week) program on the Rossiya-1 TV Channel on Sunday, the head of state gave his assessment of the delivery of foreign armaments to Kiev, in particular, unmanned aerial vehicles. “It is well known… Read more »

0
Reply

Russia Inflicts Heavy Losses on Ukraine, West in Private Discussions for Face Saving Off-Ramp