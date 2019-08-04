The Duran
Now Reading
Ratcliffe withdraws. Setback for Trump, win for the Deep State? (Video)
The Duran
The Duran

Ratcliffe withdraws. Setback for Trump, win for the Deep State? (Video)

0 Views |
August 4, 2019
  • The Duran Quick Take: Episode 265.
Alex Christoforou

President and writer for The Duran. Follow me on: Facebook…

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss John Ratcliffe’s decision to withdraw his name from consideration to actually replace Dan Coats as the next U.S. Director of National Intelligence.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

All of the Deep State Democrat swamp creatures are pushing for Sue Gordon to not only sit in as the Acting DNI, but to actually replace Dan Coats and be confirmed as the next Director of National Intelligence.

Last weekend President Trump announced he nominated GOP Congressman John Ratcliffe to replace outgoing DNI Dan Coats.

The Democrat-media complex, along with RINOs attacked Ratcliffe, an honorable former US Attorney who has served in the House for many years.

Because of the nonstop attacks, Ratcliffe decided to withdraw his name from consideration and stay in Congress.

Sue Gordon is currently the number 2 at the intel agency and President Trump said he may name her as acting director of national intelligence after Ratcliffe decided to withdraw his name.

House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff on Friday said that Sue Gordon is “superbly qualified” for the job and called for her to replace Dan Coats.

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who plotted to wear a wire to record President Trump and oust him via the 25th Amendment, jumped into the fray Friday morning and endorsed Sue Gordon.

See Also
Has Trump Turned an Important Corner?

The highly corrupt Vice Chairman of the Senate Intel Committee Mark Warner also called on Trump to name Sue Gordon as acting DNI.

That’s all we need to know about Sue Gordon — she’s the choice for the Deep State coup plotters.

Donald Trump Jr. said, “If Adam Schiff wants her in there, the rumors about her being besties with Brennan and the rest of the clown cadre must be 100% true.”

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Tags

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Joe Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Joe
Guest
Joe

Donald Trump Jr is correct: so why would his father do their bidding?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
August 4, 2019 20:07
The Duran

Copyright DRN Media PLC 2019. RSS: http://theduran.com/feed

Scroll To Top