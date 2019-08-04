Ratcliffe withdraws. Setback for Trump, win for the Deep State? (Video)

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss John Ratcliffe’s decision to withdraw his name from consideration to actually replace Dan Coats as the next U.S. Director of National Intelligence.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

All of the Deep State Democrat swamp creatures are pushing for Sue Gordon to not only sit in as the Acting DNI, but to actually replace Dan Coats and be confirmed as the next Director of National Intelligence.

Last weekend President Trump announced he nominated GOP Congressman John Ratcliffe to replace outgoing DNI Dan Coats.

The Democrat-media complex, along with RINOs attacked Ratcliffe, an honorable former US Attorney who has served in the House for many years.

Because of the nonstop attacks, Ratcliffe decided to withdraw his name from consideration and stay in Congress.

Sue Gordon is currently the number 2 at the intel agency and President Trump said he may name her as acting director of national intelligence after Ratcliffe decided to withdraw his name.

House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff on Friday said that Sue Gordon is “superbly qualified” for the job and called for her to replace Dan Coats.

Schiff: Sue Gordon is superbly qualified to serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence..Rather than seeking to sideline Sue Gordon, the President should recognize that she would be an excellent candidate to replace outgoing Director Coats. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) August 2, 2019

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who plotted to wear a wire to record President Trump and oust him via the 25th Amendment, jumped into the fray Friday morning and endorsed Sue Gordon.

Deputy DNI Sue Gordon is a proven patriot who understands foreign threats, respects the nonpartisan truth, and protects America 24/7. Daughter of a Navy Vice Admiral, mother of 2 Marine captains. Gordon is a great @realDonaldTrump appointee! @SenatorBurr @LindseyGrahamSC https://t.co/1jCryBHm1A — Rod Rosenstein (@RodRosenstein) August 2, 2019

The highly corrupt Vice Chairman of the Senate Intel Committee Mark Warner also called on Trump to name Sue Gordon as acting DNI.

Sen. Mark Warner told me that news that John Ratcliffe apparently padded his resume raises “enormous red flags” and that he is “absolutely” concerned. He also called on Trump to name Sue Gordon as acting DNI, warning that there would be “broad bipartisan pushback” if he doesn’t — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 1, 2019

That’s all we need to know about Sue Gordon — she’s the choice for the Deep State coup plotters.

Donald Trump Jr. said, “If Adam Schiff wants her in there, the rumors about her being besties with Brennan and the rest of the clown cadre must be 100% true.”

If Adam Schiff wants her in there, the rumors about her being besties with Brennan and the rest of the clown cadre must be 100% true. https://t.co/lC1mRsxNgJ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 2, 2019