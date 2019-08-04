Jeffrey Epstein: Genie Behind the Crash

Submitted by Steve Brown…

So far, Jeffrey Epstein’s case has largely been limited to allegations of sex trafficking, but when we consider persons of great financial power and influence possibly linked to Epstein, the scope is broadened. But what if that scope can be broadened to further encompass corruption of the global financial system itself…?

Now there are two patterns to emerge so far with regard to Epstein’s philanthropic activities, one relating to philanthropic donations to Israeli causes, and the other regarding scientific experiments for genetic research. Even so, why would such philanthropy be the basis for Epstein’s obsessive secrecy? There must be a third track.

Epstein was recently revealed to be the director of Leon Black’s Family Foundation until 2007, a very significant date. Black is the multi-billionaire chairman of Apollo Global Management, a private equity leveraged buyout financial firm. Black writes: “On a few occasions I donated money to certain charitable organizations with which Mr. Epstein was affiliated, and he made contributions to certain charitable organizations that are meaningful to me.”

The foregoing glosses over the fact that as director, Jeffrey Epstein donated millions on behalf of Leon Black to Charles Bronfman’s Taglit-Birthright Israel charity which promotes Zionism and opposes Palestinian rights. Then, subsequent to Epstein’s conviction in 2008, Black donated $10M USD to Epstein’s charity ‘Gratitude America’ in 2015, via BV70 LLC, which is controlled by Leon Black. So why would Black donate such an amount to a convicted felon and registered sex offender?

The theory is that Epstein’s Gratitude America transferred Black’s funds to the Jeffrey Epstein VI Foundation for distribution, where the Epstein Virgin Islands Foundation is registered there to avoid IRS 990 disclosures about how the foundation distributes its funds. So, why wouldn’t Black simply donate the funds directly to the Jeffrey Epstein VI Foundation? The reason is unknown, but may relate to the opaque nature of the real basis for Epstein’s philanthropy and true fiduciary function, which we shall explore later.

In The Epstein Epiphany we established links between Epstein, Wexner, Maxwell, Dershowitz, and the Bronfman’s, who present their collective hardline right wing Israeli policy positions to the west (via the Mega Group and mainstream media) and their support for Zionist causes, with much further speculation about Epstein’s potential usefulness as a proposed Mossad asset. Fake news or fact, it’s clear that there is far more behind the Epstein phenomena than support for Israel’s hardline agenda, or Epstein’s potential as a blackmailer and spy for Israel.

Further clouding the issue is Epstein’s support for eugenics and “evolutionary biology” via his foundation’s philanthropic donations. While his donations to such ‘scientific’ causes are legion, the theory that Epstein is somehow the middleman for the introduction of a one-world government led by a humanoid master race must remain a far-out conjecture in the realm of science fiction, at least for now. *

If, based on all we’ve learned, we rule out the impossible then only the possible remains. What remains is Epstein’s fundamental genius for physics and mathematics, as shown from his earliest days. That genius endeared him to Bear Stearns, and probably to Les Wexner.

Wexner was apparently willing to either indulge or ignore Epstein’s weakness on the one hand, while taking advantage of Epstein’s financial genius (in terms of investment strategies and financial advice) on the other. Perhaps that is the singular relationship that in part contributed to Wexner’s great wealth.

Subsequent to the US financial collapse of 2008-2009 Blythe Masters was perhaps unfairly characterized as a key contributor to the crash, by her promotion of certain unstable financial products at JP Morgan. But Masters’ relationship to problematic Bear Stearns derivatives was tangential when compared to Jeffrey Epstein’s Liquid Funding Ltd operation.

By way of Liquid Funding Ltd, Jeffrey Epstein did have that crucial link to Bear Stearns, and a very serious one. Seldom — as in never — noted in the press, Epstein was a key architect of the riskiest and most dangerous products ever devised to promote the Wall Street ponzi. The acronyms HELX CBOS CLOS were Bear Stearns products, should stand out from the page shown like beacons to every reader, financial constructs heavily leveraged by Jeffrey Epstein from 2001 until 2007.

HEL is of course a home equity line of credit, while CBO represents collateralized bond obligations and CLO represents collateralized loan obligations. The year was 2007, and the bubble was just beginning to burst; Epstein created, modified and employed the riskiest products on Wall Street, which eventually caused the entire US financial system to crash.

Now, the reason Jeffrey Epstein is key to the financial crash of 2008-2009 is because he had the backing of the largest investors on Wall Street to enable him to do his derivative dirty work and the real key connection to Bear Stearns. He invested for multi-billionaire Leon Black. He invested for multi-billionaire Les Wexner, and arguably Epstein leveraged these dangerous products on behalf of the most influential investors on Wall Street – and for Bear Stearns. And he did it offshore with no accountability.

So this is the solution to the mystery of Jeffrey Epstein… not that he is a blackmailer or Israeli spy or middleman for the New World Order – even if he is all of those things – no, he is the criminal who worked on behalf of America’s most powerful billionaires and Bear Stearns, to bring down the US financial system, to then deliver even greater wealth to those billionaires today, in the aftermath of that collapse.

Thus, Epstein’s secret must be the secret that the Political Class does not want you to know, or to ever learn: that he is the enabler for the financial destruction of the US in 2008, and not just responsible for the destruction of young lives.

Steve Brown is the author of “Iraq: the Road to War” (Sourcewatch) editor of “Bush Administration War Crimes in Iraq” (Sourcewatch) “Trump’s Limited Hangout” and “Federal Reserve: Out-sourcing the Monetary System to the Money Trust Oligarchs Since 1913”; Steve is an antiwar activist, a published scholar on the US monetary system, and has appeared as guest contributor to theDuran, Fort Russ News, and Strategika51.