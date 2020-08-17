Picking Kamala Harris BACKFIRED On Democrats, Leftists HATE Her And Even Black Voters Say NO WAY. While Trump and the Republicans claim Kamala is far left or the most liberal actual leftists and progressives claim she is right wing or centrist.

Worse for Democrats still is that among black voters one third say they are now LESS likely to vote Democrat due to Kamala. While a third also said they’d be more likely we can ultimately conclude picking her did nothing to help the black vote and only made the leftists angrier with the Democrats.

Trump is probably laughing at this choice.

