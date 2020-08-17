Via Fox News (https://www.foxnews.com/media/nunes-clinesmith-durham-guilty-plea)…

Former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith’s expected guilty plea for falsifying a document to justify surveillance on a former Trump campaign adviser could be the first of many resulting from the Durham probe, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told “Fox & Friends.”

The “French-speaking attorney,” as Nunes calls Clinesmith, proclaimed “Vive la Resistance” in one of his anti-Trump text messages that have been revealed.

“I think that Durham is letting him off extremely easy,” Nunes said. “There is multiple indictments that could have been brought, probably including conspiracy and including destruction of evidence. So my guess is maybe he’s going to cooperate. Maybe he’s not. But this is a good first step.”

On Friday, responding to news of Clinesmith’s expected guilty plea President Trump said, “That’s just the beginning, I would imagine. This… what happened should never happen again.”

He also called Clinesmith a “corrupt FBI attorney,” part of former FBI Director James Comey’s “very corrupt FBI.”

Two sources close to the investigation told Fox News on Friday that Clinesmith will plead guilty.

Support Free Speech:

Subscribe to The Duran on YouTube – Find us on BitChute.

The Duran Audio Podcast:

Follow on Soundcloud – Subscribe on iTunes.

FBI lawyer to plead guilty, but will he turn on top coup leaders? by The Duran FBI lawyer to plead guilty, but will he turn on top coup leaders? The Duran Quick Take: Episode 635. Via Fox News (https://www.foxnews.com/media/nunes-clinesmith-durham-guilty-plea)… Former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith’s expected guilty plea for falsifying a document to justify surveillance on a former Trump campaign adviser could be the first of many resulting from the Durham probe, Rep.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report