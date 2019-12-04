Pedophile Mueller Witness Charged With Steering Illegal Campaign Contributions To Hillary Clinton

“Nader embarked on the scheme in a bid to gain influence in Clinton’s circle while reporting to a foreign official”

A convicted pedophile who became a key witness in Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation has been indicted on charges of illegally funneling campaign funds to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign using straw donors, according to Politico.

Lobbyist George Nader, who was arrested this June at JFK airport for sex-trafficking a 14-year-old boy, has lobbied on both sides of the aisle for Middle Eastern associates – acting as an informal conduit to the Trump campaign, while embarking on a scheme to gain influence in Clinton’s inner circle when everyone thought she was a sure-winner in the last election.

While the DOJ did not reveal which 2016 candidate Nadler funneled funds to, Politico reports that “campaign finance records make clear that the candidate was Clinton.“

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/pedophile-mueller-witness-charged-steering-illegal-campaign-contributions-hillary-clinton

