in Links, Latest

Turkey Declares Ownership On Half Of Eastern Mediterranean Waters

1 Comment

Visit Direct Link

Not The Onion: new official Turkish map pushes astounding maritime claims further.

A Turkish diplomat has revealed a map which delineates waters in the Mediterranean claimed by Turkey, amid an ongoing months-long standoff with Cyprus and Greece over Turkish oil and gas exploration and drilling inside Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

“After signing deals with its own puppet state in occupied northern Cyprus and with the pseudo-government in Libya’s Tripoli, Turkey declares that it owns half of the eastern Mediterranean,” Aron Lund, an analyst at The Century Foundation, observes of the newly published map.

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/new-map-reveals-turkey-claim-half-east-mediterranean-waters

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

TurkeyErdoganCyprus

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Tanuk Brook Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Tanuk Brook
Guest
Tanuk Brook

Seems Erdogan was inspired by the Chinese, since China claims ownership over the entire South China Sea. But at least the Turks want just 1/2.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
December 4, 2019

Pedophile Mueller Witness Charged With Steering Illegal Campaign Contributions To Hillary Clinton

Hunter Biden blows off court hearing as his lawyer quits