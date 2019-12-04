Turkey Declares Ownership On Half Of Eastern Mediterranean Waters

Not The Onion: new official Turkish map pushes astounding maritime claims further.

A Turkish diplomat has revealed a map which delineates waters in the Mediterranean claimed by Turkey, amid an ongoing months-long standoff with Cyprus and Greece over Turkish oil and gas exploration and drilling inside Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

“After signing deals with its own puppet state in occupied northern Cyprus and with the pseudo-government in Libya’s Tripoli, Turkey declares that it owns half of the eastern Mediterranean,” Aron Lund, an analyst at The Century Foundation, observes of the newly published map.

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/new-map-reveals-turkey-claim-half-east-mediterranean-waters

