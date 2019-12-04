Hunter Biden blows off court hearing as his lawyer quits

Hunter Biden’s lawyer, who was representing him in his case against baby mama Lunden Roberts, abruptly quit on Monday, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal.
Hunter Biden blows off court hearing over child support as his lawyer abruptly quits while glam baby mama Lunden Roberts leaves court after judge demanded three years of tax returns from ex-VP’s troubled son
- Hunter Biden’s baby mama Lunden Roberts was seen for the first time since filing her paternity suit against Hunter Biden in an Arkansas court on Monday
- Biden’s lawyer, who was representing him in his case against Roberts, abruptly quit during the hearing DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal
- Biden was not in the second-floor courtroom in Batesville, Ark. when his attorney Dustin McDaniel quit
- But Roberts, 28, was sitting in the front row wearing black heels, a black zip-up jacket and white stripe pants
- Biden is said to have met Roberts when she was a stripper working in a ‘gentlemen’s club’ in Washington D.C
- Judge Don McSpadden said he would need at least three years of Biden’s tax returns before he could reach a decision on support for the child
- The court hearing came days after DailyMail.com revealed Biden filed a motion for a Protective Order of his financial records last week
- Roberts is suing Biden for $11K in legal fees as well as child support payments
I know that Hunter Biden is a crook, but as protest against the antiquated laws against men in the West, I’m siding against the gold digger epidemic.
Huh? I understand the sentiment but she has his kid to support now. What’s wrong with you? Anyway, he’s a bum, just like ol’ dad. He prob. figures if he can drag it out another year and the old man is elected, that he can fire that prosecutor too. That’s the way it works in Bidenville.
The woman wants to inquire on Hunter’s entire wealth, so she can bleed him dry, so she can never work a day in her life. I’m all in favor of men paying child support, but the figure should be a flat sum, to cover the child’s costs, not the wife’s expensive lifestyle.
Uh oh, Tax returns? Biden’s goose is cooked.
You think Manafort fudged his tax returns, just wait until they get hold of Jr’s. He prob. has coke buys and strip clubs under ‘entertainment expenses’, never mind the offshore shenanigans. 😉
Q: And what exactly did you do for Burisma?
A: Oh, you know. Dropped a few names here and there. Couple of photo ops. Usual stuff. Tough part was looking up ‘fracking’ onine, then having to read through it. I fell asleep pretty quick.