Trump asked Macron if he'd take back ISIS

On Tuesday, Donald Trump criticized the French president for his “nasty” words regarding NATO’s “brain death.” But later that day, during a bilateral press meeting, spirits were cool, and Orange Man pocked fun at Macron…

“We have a tremendous amount of captured fighters, ISIS fighters over in Syria, and they’re all under lock and key. But many are from France, many are from Germany, many of them are from the UK. They [the terrorists / mercenaries] are mostly from Europe. Some of the countries are agreeing [to take them into custody]. I have not spoken to the president about that. Would you [Emmanuel] like some nice ISIS fighters? I can give them to you. You can take every one you want.”

The French president dodged the issue, saying that “foreign fighters coming from Europe” are only a “tiny minority of the overall problem.”

President Trump retorted the following, “This is why he’s a great politician, because that was one of the greatest non-answers I’ve ever heard, and that’s okay.”

The Donald emphasized that “France has actually taken back some fighters,” and praised France’s efforts for taking the initiative in fighting Islamic militants in Africa. That’s news to me. Thus far, France did everything possible to aid the growth of Islamist factions in the region by taking out the secular Government of Muamar Gaddafi, plunging Libya into a civil war, and resurrecting the Islamic slave trade. The US under the Obama Administration is responsible of the same thing. Allegedly, operation Barkhane aims to defeat jihadists in the Sahel region, with France committing almost five thousand soldiers in its ‘counter-terrorism’ force.

Hinting that Macron was presently “very much involved and likes NATO,” Trump said Macron “wants it also to be utilized properly. If it’s not utilized properly, we all agree it’s no good.”

Trump didn’t miss the chance to praise NATO, saying the alliance “has come a long way in three years and that is something we’re very proud of because we’re with them. NATO serves a fantastic function if everybody’s involved.” And he also didn’t miss the chance to chastise those member state who had not “stepped up” in their military spending, suggesting trade sanctions as an incentive for these NATO states to allocate 2 percent of GDP for “defence” [aka. to create demand for the US Military Industrial Complex, and in the process, create more jobs in the US and shrink the country’s current account deficit, which is well below 3 percent].

“They’re really stepping up, for the most part, they’re all stepping up. We have one or two that aren’t, and we’ll have to deal with them in a different way… as I said, we’ll deal with them on trade. We have a lot of power with respect to trade. They make a fortune with the United States and then they don’t pay their bills – that’s no good; but NATO’s come a long way in three years. […] Other people were paying one percent. Some people were paying less than one percent of a very small GDP. It’s not fair. If they get attacked, we protect them, but it’s not fair, so a lot of changes have been made.”

Currently, the Hegemonic Unites States of America bears around 70 percent of NATO’s costs, devoting 3.4 percent of its GDP on defence, with huge domestic resources [in land, labor, and physical capital] deliberately left idle.

