in Links, Latest

UPDATE: Bill Barr Indicts 8 Including Mueller Top Witness for Funneling Millions in Foreign Donations to Adam Schiff, Hillary Clinton and Top Senate Democrats

3 Comments

Visit Direct Link

Ahmad “Andy” Khawaja and Hillary Clinton (Allied Wallet) The Liberal Media Is Covering This Up!… 

HUGE DEMOCRAT MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR CAMPAIGN DONATIONS SCANDAL BROKEN UP! 

On Friday The Gateway Pundit reported on the news that Democrat operative and Robert Mueller chief witness George Nader was indicted for his involvement in illegal campaign contributions from foreign entities to the Hillary campaign in 2016

Nader was one of Mueller’s top witnesses and he is a top Democrat donor and convicted child molester.

Bill Barr on Friday indicted eight individuals for illegally funneling foreign money to Adam Schiff, Hillary Clinton and several Democratic senators.

According to News Thud:

The list of the Dem organizations taking this illegal money is astounding – almost every Dem state organization and many super PAC’s including the big one Priorities USA.

All of the leading names in the Democratic party took in this money including Adam Schiff and Ted Lieu, Jon Tester, Cory Booker, Hillary Clinton, etc.

The DOJ reported…

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/update-bill-barr-indicts-8-including-mueller-top-witness-for-funneling-millions-in-foreign-donations-to-adam-schiff-hillary-clinton-and-top-senate-democrats/

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

Hillary ClintonAG BarrNader

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
JoeAmerikompromatLa panthère rose Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
La panthère rose
Member
La panthère rose

Nader was caught in 2018 in possesion of child pornography but recevied partial immunity in exchange for testimony in the Mueller investigation.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
December 9, 2019
Amerikompromat
Guest
Amerikompromat

That’s the way they work. The old KGB should have been taking lessons from them.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
December 9, 2019
Joe
Guest
Joe

All very well, but will anything actually be done? It would be great to see that headcase, Schiff, taken down, to start with.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
December 9, 2019

NATO Seeking To "Dominate The World" & Eliminate Competitors: Russia's Lavrov

Right Wing PC police fires Bernie Sanders staffer