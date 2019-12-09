in Links, Latest

NATO Seeking To "Dominate The World" & Eliminate Competitors: Russia's Lavrov

2 Comments

Fierce reaction after a ‘confused’ NATO eyes China & the Middle East alongside Russia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has charged NATO with wanting to “dominate the world” a day after 70th anniversary events of the alliance concluded in London.

“We absolutely understand that NATO wants to dominate the world and wants to eliminate any competitors, including resorting to an information war, trying to unbalance us and China,” Lavrov said from Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, while attending the 26th Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

He seized upon NATO leaders’ comments this week, specifically Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, naming China as a new enemy alongside Russia. Stoltenberg declared at the summit that NATO has to “tackle the issue” of China’s growing capabilities

2
BobValdez
Guest
BobValdez

In reality, all Russia and China have to do is be patient and wait, while “nato” hands itself it’s own arse.

December 9, 2019
peter mcloughlin
Guest
peter mcloughlin

The result of waning hegemonic power has always been war, in the last century two world wars: in this century a third – and nuclear annihilation.
https://www.ghostsofhistory.wordpress.com/

December 9, 2019

