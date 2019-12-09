Right Wing PC police fires Bernie Sanders staffer

Darius Khalil Gordon, who only last month joined the Sanders campaign, announced on Wednesday his new position as deputy director of constituency organization. A day later, Sanders campaign spokesman Mike Casca told CNN that Khalil Gordon was no longer with them, following the Free Beacon report on Thursday, which “examined” some of Gordon’s tweets.

Here’s the profoundly disturbing profanity and sickening moral rot behind Darius Khalil Gordon’s tweets [sarcasm].

“I got a black mans body, white mans power, jew man money, and an asian man life span..lol,” Gordon allegedly tweeted in July 2011, according to a screenshot from the Free Beacon. Another screenshot shows a September 2010 tweet in which Gordon allegedly said, “Working hard so one day I can make that Jew money.”

Oh, the horror… [again sarcasm].

Matt Brooks, president of the Republican Jewish Coalition, said on Friday: “Sanders’ campaign already has an image problem in the Jewish community, after he proposed withholding military aid to Israel and appointed Linda Sarsour as a campaign surrogate. This latest incident just confirms that Sanders’ problems run deep. It is outrageous that Bernie Sanders would hire him, given Gordon’s history of posting blatantly anti-Semitic comments on social media.”

No, there is no deep problem, or a problem. Withholding free money for Israel is not an anti-Jewish policy. Especially since Israeli elites have nothing to show the American public in exchange. Where’s the peace process in the region? Where are the diplomatic channels and efforts? A sovereign state, so proud of its feats ought to be able to stand on its own two feet, without its lobbyists bribing and blackmailing US politicians to send US soldiers, US military capital, and US funds to do regime change operations and invasions on Israel’s behalf. As for Gordon’s comments, they say imitation is the most sincere form of flattery. What he said wasn’t in any way derogatory.

Only a cu*ntservative or libtard part of the Political Correct Inquisition would create an outrage scene like this, and insist that a person should be fired for what he said 10 years ago. Grow the hell up! And I’m not referring to the political class or to political activists [for they can only change in reaction, and change their colors only]. I’m referring to the US general public. Get wise and stop supporting the regressive left and the regressive right.

